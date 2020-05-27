Finally Minister of Foreign Affairs Dennis Moses has found his voice, and not a moment too soon! We are finally hearing from the Government what so many citizens have been asking for a long time: is the country bound by the dictates of a foreign government? Can other countries take decisions with which we may not agree? And are we constrained to act in accordance with those decisions, even if they are not in our best interest?

The minister’s calm and measured statement deals comprehensively with it in the way that has been called for by the voices of reason, and lays to rest the fears of so many of our fellow citizens. Perhaps he was wise to keep a still tongue until now.

The only people who can take issue with his comments are those who have personal agendas or an axe to grind, supporters of the US and those who prefer to pander to the whims of their economic power.

It is reassuring to learn the meeting between our senior-most political officials and the US ambassador was held by way of video-conferencing.

Many people have been wanting to hear the Government declare its position definitively. No opinion, only fact, and no commentary on the statement by the US ambassador, which statement was encouraged by what certain politicians have been saying in public.

These statements did not give recognition to our country’s sovereignty, appeared to surrender our independence and to bring Trinidad and Tobago into international odium and disrepute. We may as well have gone back to colonialism and rule by the British.

One can only hope these voices will now be muted, and the country can go back to dealing with the issues that really matter.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Neither bullied nor distracted

Neither bullied nor distracted

Shooting the messenger has clearly become a rite of passage for governments under pressure in the final year of their term.

We see no other explanation for yesterday’s unwarranted attack on the media by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his offensive declaration that there is no independent media house in this country.

Bye-bye Bouterse in Suriname?

Bye-bye Bouterse in Suriname?

IN Suriname, Monday’s Eid public holiday was also election day. By yesterday — three days on from the poll — there was still no official result. Disputes broke out over the counting process. But it looks like a bloody nose for Desi Bouterse, who has dominated Surinamese politics for just over 40 years.

Coronavirus and climate change

Coronavirus and climate change

Human beings respond well to a crisis that is familiar, especially if it is also imminent. They don’t do nearly as well when the threat is unfamiliar and still apparently quite distant. Consider our response to the current coronavirus threat.

Let our scientists lead the way

Since March 13 when schools were shut down due to the discovery of the first Covid-19 case, we have looked towards our Government for sound leadership during this life-altering and daunting period.

It’s blatant bullying by the US

What is the main objective of the Rio Treaty? In a nutshell, it is a mutual defence pact whereby in the event that a member state is attacked, militarily, by a country that is not a member of the Rio Treaty, the other signatories to the pact will come to the defence, militarily, of that member state.

Preferential treatment for foreigners?

I write in defence of many of my fellow Trinbagonians who share my sentiments that we are generally a caring, loving and law-abiding people, save and except the few who choose to propagate mayhem and murder in our beloved country.