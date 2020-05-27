Finally Minister of Foreign Affairs Dennis Moses has found his voice, and not a moment too soon! We are finally hearing from the Government what so many citizens have been asking for a long time: is the country bound by the dictates of a foreign government? Can other countries take decisions with which we may not agree? And are we constrained to act in accordance with those decisions, even if they are not in our best interest?
The minister’s calm and measured statement deals comprehensively with it in the way that has been called for by the voices of reason, and lays to rest the fears of so many of our fellow citizens. Perhaps he was wise to keep a still tongue until now.
The only people who can take issue with his comments are those who have personal agendas or an axe to grind, supporters of the US and those who prefer to pander to the whims of their economic power.
It is reassuring to learn the meeting between our senior-most political officials and the US ambassador was held by way of video-conferencing.
Many people have been wanting to hear the Government declare its position definitively. No opinion, only fact, and no commentary on the statement by the US ambassador, which statement was encouraged by what certain politicians have been saying in public.
These statements did not give recognition to our country’s sovereignty, appeared to surrender our independence and to bring Trinidad and Tobago into international odium and disrepute. We may as well have gone back to colonialism and rule by the British.
One can only hope these voices will now be muted, and the country can go back to dealing with the issues that really matter.