Energy Minister Stuart Young is either totally delusional, has lost all sense of understanding of the national energy sector or opted to wilfully deceive CNN and the international community on Tuesday with his false comments on the state of our energy affairs.
Minister Young’s statement that this country was ramping up gas production to meet the needs of the global community was not only proven false, but it was a brazen attempt to mislead the international community, given this nation is actually experiencing the worst natural gas production in decades.
Is Minister Young living in a fantasy world? This is a Government that had no gas for Train 1, causing over $400 million of taxpayers’ money to be wasted and the eventual collapse of Train 1, yet Minister Young tells the world we are ramping up gas production.
Is Minister Young unaware of what is going on in his ministry? This is a Government that has averaged 2.8 bscf (billions of standard cubic feet) of gas production so far for the year, falling way short of the 3.3 bscf promised for 2022 in the budget, yet Minister Young tells the world we are increasing production.
Is Minister Young simply incompetent that he doesn’t understand how gas production works? This is a Government that is struggling to provide gas for Point Lisas, causing the most plant shutdowns in 2020 while bpTT, our largest gas producer, reportedly faces shortages, yet he tells the world we are ramping up production to fill the gap.
Get real, Minister Young; this Government doesn’t even have gas for the national economy.
It is even more shameful that Minister Young wants to boast about LNG (liquefied natural gas) production, when this nation suffered a 48.6-per cent drop in LNG production in the third quarter of 2021.
If the energy sector was so fruitful as Minister Young painted, maybe he should have told CNN why fuel prices were increased and the subsidy cut?
If the energy sector was so vibrant as Minister Young told CNN, maybe he should have told Richard Quest why some energy companies are moving all operations to Guyana?
Minister Young has lost all credibility to speak about pre-pandemic levels of gas production because prior to the pandemic, this Government had caused gas production to decrease year after year, never surpassing 2015 levels.
Minister Young and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley are desperate after decimating the energy sector into this unattractive state of crisis, and have sought the aid of international lobbyists to get them international interviews so they could spread their untruths as they did in Doha two months ago.