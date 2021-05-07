Ministers must perform better

The Covid-19 death toll has increased exponentially in such a short time that we have now seen the true effects of an incompetent and inefficient Ministry of Heath and its handling of the pandemic.
Twenty deaths in the first five days of May 2021 and a total of 1,281 new cases in the same period is alarming, to say the least. It’s now really sinking in that all the propaganda machines and virtual media conferences were just for show. A pappyshow, to use local lingo. To hoodwink the population into a false sense of security that the Government had done an astounding job to manage to pandemic and the virus spread.
Is it too much to ask for competent people at this level to be appointed by the Government to handle their portfolio properly?
What a terrible miscalculation and, to many, a heart-wrenching reality that our citizens are being infected more quickly and dying at a rate that seems uncontrollable at this point in time.
With the large increase in daily cases, the minister and health officials are actually begging citizens to stay home and stop gathering in large numbers.
As people continue to gather at supermarkets and public areas that still offer crucial essential services, and with basically a total lockdown, the numbers continue to rise.
There seems to be no end to these upsurges. The parallel healthcare system is on the brink of being overwhelmed and may collapse in about a week.
Our overall hospital occupancy is increasing at the same exponential rate, and with no proper plan to increase the number of beds we seem to be at the mercy of a runaway train that has left the station. We are also now seeing increased infections and deaths among younger people, as well as more serious conditions of hospitalised patients.
I’m sorry to say this, but remembering the invitation to come to Tobago for Easter and with a reported 50,000 and more responding to that call from our Prime Minister, are we seeing the effects of that crucial miscalculation now?
With imposing more stringent rules with the Covid restrictions, is this now an attempt to downplay this very terrible error in judgment when the train is already out of control?
This one single act of misjudgment, of open invitation to the masses, maybe be the trigger of single-handedly making us a little India, where the hospitals are overwhelmed and people are dying on the streets, unless we get control of the situation now!
Not to mention the fiasco with our porous borders and the influx of Venezuelans coming in unchecked with more infectious variants of the virus through the beaches.
This again may have inadvertently brought in the P1 variant to our shores.
Both the police and the military that fall under the Ministry of National Security seem to be ineffective, as thousands of Venezuelans pass through our borders with exemption from punishment and consequences, as we are the ones who have to face the brunt of the lockdown, the loss of jobs, relatives and friends being hospitalised, and closure of businesses.
We have so many questions to which we just cannot get a straight or sensible answer—like the decision to give out all the vaccines now without properly knowing exactly when more are coming in, and the efficacy of a single dose against the fact that we are not sure when the second dose will arrive.
Will this make the first dose less effective? If three months pass and you do not get the second dose within that period, will that mean the first will be less effective, and will we need to start the whole process again? Do you now require three doses of vaccine? Will we get enough doses to inoculate the population?
Of course the Government would not want us to ask questions on their unilateral decisions taken during this pandemic, even implying that we are being unfair to Dr Keith Rowley’s Government, being arduous or unpatriotic. God forbid.
It’s important that citizens ask for better performance of our ministers in their portfolios and for, at the very least, a proper plan to combat this pandemic head-on and the will to action the plan humanely and equitably.
We must not be just sheep for the slaughter, as it’s our lives and the lives of our children, we are dealing with, and the future of our twin islands.
Neil Gosine
via e-mail