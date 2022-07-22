Ministers seeing what it costs to keep them in govt

Housing Minister Camille Robinson-­Regis will not get any prizes for ringing an alarm bell on arrears of Housing Development Corporation (HDC) homeowners and the amount owed to HDC contractors. Nobody cares.

As is the trademark of PNM ministers, the buck never stops with them—not Public Utilities, where it is the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to blame; not Works, where it is the big trucks; and in the case of crime, it is some half of the population, who only the prime minister knows.

Instead, now it’s the delinquent HDC debtors who have not paid. How many of these people have PNM jerseys as their Sunday best, lady chairman of the Women’s League? This has been a tradition in Trinidad and Tobago.

What she is not saying, and it’s a well-known fact, is that it is the PNM which has always played politics with housing by giving only their supporters HDC homes. So they need to take recovery action against people on the membership list of the PNM.

It has gone further than a casual observation. If you look at any HDC settlement and cases like Tarouba, Valsayn East Grove, Oropune, anywhere for that matter, it’s always persons from the PNM’s natural constituency. This is not being ethic or racist, but it’s a real observation.

How many delinquents are in Beetham, Charford Court, Cocoyea and Embacadere, etc, where the PNM dominates, and what action does the Government take, running the risk that the first thing the non-payers will say was that they made sure to vote for Camille and company.

So Camille and Marvin Gonzales, who was nearly politically disciplined for going after WASA debtors, are just seeing what it costs to keep them in government.

The grievance I have is that I had to use all of my retirement money to buy a safe home, workers and ordinary citizens have to borrow to buy land and build, and the Government does nothing but raise prices.

But HDC tenants? If the toilet doesn’t work like in Hollywood and Canada, the PNM will come running, even though they have not paid $100 per month for 25 years. These tenants are the first pick for Government jobs in the public service. So the inequity is there.

If Camille was so concerned about bad payers, she should be asking the Minister of Finance to expedite VAT refunds for businesses, to pay minibus drivers who are transporting children and to give people an increase, so that they can pay their living expenses, mortgage included, and not resort to stealing, begging and borrowing.

Linda Capildeo

St James

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Putting HDC’s house in order

Putting HDC’s house in order

Having originally misread figures which were presented to her concerning the financial situation at the Housing Development Corporation, Minister Camille Robinson-Regis reported a shortfall in payments from HDC homeowners for the period January to June this year. She said such payments were short by about $150 million just in the period January to June this year.

Chicken salad to go

Chicken salad to go

When I was 16, I got a job as the receptionist at a small printery on Sellier Street in St Augustine. It was not my first job; I’d left school the year before and had worked briefly at two or three places since. One of the Seafood Enterprises outlets occupies that space now and as I drove up to the building last week, that snippet of my past jumped up out of nowhere. It would have been around 1982, 40 years ago, and I wondered what had become of the motley crew.

Revelry...or distraction?

There is really something sinister about recent fetes like Stink and Dutty and Jam Naked. It is not the pleasure-seeking or the suggestion of immorality but, rather, their political dimension.

There continue to be times when the “Establishment” creates distractions that take the minds of the people away from genuine solutions to problems.

Still waiting for my refund

I received correspondence from Housing Development Corporation (HDC), dated January 16, 2016, informing me I had overpaid on my mortgage and would be refunded. I never pursued this until sometime in 2018.

When I visited the office, I was informed at that time that the matter is in the Audit Department, and that as soon as it is ready the Accounts Department would contact me.

Ministers seeing what it costs to keep them in govt

Housing Minister Camille Robinson-­Regis will not get any prizes for ringing an alarm bell on arrears of Housing Development Corporation (HDC) homeowners and the amount owed to HDC contractors. Nobody cares.

As is the trademark of PNM ministers, the buck never stops with them—not Public Utilities, where it is the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to blame; not Works, where it is the big trucks; and in the case of crime, it is some half of the population, who only the prime minister knows.

A solution for HDC

There is an easy solution to handle the $151 million debt owed by tenants of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC).

Simply call them in, outline a payment plan to cover the outstanding debt; if they fail to pay it, evict them and give the premises to one of the 200,000 people who have applied for a place.