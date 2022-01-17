The country is left to wonder, as the year begins, if the Government of the day and particularly, the Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT) has gone to sleep, hibernating or has forgotten what the citizens are paying them to do.
There have been calls, protests and even pleas from citizens from all parts of the country for repairs to deplorable roads. It all seems to fall on deaf ears. The authorities are not even answering phone calls, replying to letters nor even trying to put road users and homeowners on hold with the usual false promises.
We are seeing now, that there are no longer potholes on our roadways but craters and trenches. Potholes have been chipping away for so long now that they have joined to make craters and some stretch across the roads to make trenches. Some roads have become impassable as a result.
We are also seeing homes which people have saved all their lives to build or will be paying loans for, for many years to come are just slipping away because of poor drainage or landslips which have started from waterlines rupturing under the roads.
This is all very disturbing. With the MOWT receiving the fourth largest piece of the budgetary pie for fiscal year 2021-2022 to the tune of $3.577 billion it is just unacceptable.