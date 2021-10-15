Ministry should focus on the real problem

This was after many years of complaints without redress, culminating in the protests of the recent past. The complete rejection of the complaints of the community speaks ill of the attitude of the authorities to legitimate representations.
It has been made necessary for the national population to protest in order to force a response to their plight, and even then being made to feel that their right to fair treatment is being denied.
The full weight of the police is brought to bear on this disadvantaged community, further alienating them from the mainstream.
The police are required to proceed lawfully in the collection of evidence regarding allegations of lawbreaking, and should be called to account for the actions of which they have been accused. It cannot be acceptable that any police misbehaviour may be overlooked.
More importantly, the Ministry of Works and Transport should focus its attention on the real problem, which is to repair the roads, instead of the red herring of the actions of the frustrated community.
Karan Mahabirsingh