 
The Ministry of Works and Transport deserves congratulations for the expeditiousness with which they were able to compute, in less than 24 hours, the cost to remedy the damage done to the road in Barrackpore by villagers’ protests. It is even more remarkable that the problem against which the people were protesting was the terrible condition of the road itself.
This was after many years of complaints without redress, culminating in the protests of the recent past. The complete rejection of the complaints of the community speaks ill of the attitude of the authorities to legitimate representations.
It has been made necessary for the national population to protest in order to force a response to their plight, and even then being made to feel that their right to fair treatment is being denied.
The full weight of the police is brought to bear on this disadvantaged community, further alienating them from the mainstream.
The police are required to proceed lawfully in the collec­tion of evidence regarding allegations of lawbreaking, and should be called to account for the actions of which they have been accused. It cannot be acceptable that any police misbehaviour may be ­overlooked.
More importantly, the Ministry of Works and Transport should focus its attention on the real problem, which is to repair the roads, instead of the red herring of the actions of the frustrated community.
Karan Mahabirsingh

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Your refusal of the Covid vaccine can affect others

Your refusal of the Covid vaccine can affect others

“My body, my choice.”

This is the battle cry of women on the frontlines of the fight to legalise abortion. Being pro-choice, I support women in this struggle. I do not believe in coercing or forcing people to subject themselves to something they feel uncomfortable doing.

Ministry should focus on the real problem

The Ministry of Works and Transport deserves congratulations for the expeditiousness with which they were able to compute, in less than 24 hours, the cost to remedy the damage done to the road in Barrackpore by villagers’ protests.

Food prices are in the hands of the seller

The price of anything sold in any establishment is in the hands of the owner. You can remove VAT and all other charges on a commodity, but it is now up to the owner of that business to adjust his prices.

A tale of two communities

The tale of T&T today is sadly a tale of two communities.

One community moves heaven and earth to provide healthcare, vaccines and every other requirement for a constantly changing pandemic.

Covid-19 reveals our subjection

Covid-19 reveals our subjection

Covid-19 is about to complete its second year with us, and has brought not just minor adjustments and radical changes, but a couple of real eye-openers (which were really present all along, but which we conveniently chose to ignore)