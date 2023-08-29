Misconceptions about crime

In the space of the past three months, cocaine valued at an estimated quarter-billion dollars has landed in Trinidad.

In May, the police intercepted a massive shipment of 168 kilogrammes of cocaine in Chaguaramas with an estimated value of $234 million. Then last week, a bag with 36 packets of cocaine washed ashore on the western side of bpTT’s Guayaguayare compound. The police estimated its street value to be over $21 million and believe the find was part of a much larger shipment. There have been reports that other packets of cocaine as well as US currency were found in nearby waters around the same time by individuals who kept them.