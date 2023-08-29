Misconceptions about crime

The effort to solve crime has gone cold, possibly because the law enforcers have taken a wrong turn.
• Only the people who do wrong, get caught and convicted, are criminals.
There are many criminals walking among us who have exploited the loopholes of the law and evaded conviction.
• People who are wealthy do not commit crimes.
When wealth is added to greed, the man on the street may be enticed to act as a “mule” to promote the dirty work of the greedy and the wealthy.
• A person who is hungry and steals food is not considered a criminal.
A criminal is anyone who breaks the law, even to acquire food when hungry. The society might be more understanding and forgiving.
• Crimes are only committed in ghettos, slums, hotspots and other areas where there is economic deprivation.
Crime knows no boundaries and areas are so defined because of the high incidence of wrongdoing.
• The people who are in charge of arresting criminals do not commit crimes.
Officials sometimes tend to hide behind their responsibilities, using them as smoke screens for their evil deeds.
• Repeat criminal offenders must feel the full brunt of the law.
Applying the maximum penalty for convictions only seems to turn these offenders into hardened criminals.
• Incarceration is the best way to rehabilitate criminals.
Languishing in jail, getting free meals and the occasional exposure to sunshine do little to uplift the human spirit.
• Illegal firearms and weapons are responsible for crimes.
These are only the instruments used in crimes and can be only be animated by users. Legality is an excuse to justify possession.
• Murders are the only serious crimes.
Any activity that has a gross negative impact on civility or the human being is perilous.
• There is a reduction in serious crimes when murders decrease.
There are many activities that endanger life in the society. Spraying insecticides; using chemicals as fertilisers; purifying water using chemicals; and using pharmaceuticals in medicine. Are murderous intentions attached to these?
• Crimes against children are unforgivable.
A mature society will find ways to protect the vulnerable and, at the same time, forgive the perpetrators.
• Crimes can be solved by having a security watchman at every corner in Trinidad and Tobago.
Lions and cows can co-exist in the same locality until the lion is ready to feed.
It is the synchronisation of the opportune time of the agent and the unguarded moment of the victim.
• Criminals go around advertising a label of their profession.
Criminality is an inward trait that can only be detected through perception.
Lennox Francis
Couva