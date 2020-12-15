Remote education is failing fast. Covid-19 is not going anywhere. All schools must reopen. Pupils are failing.
In the vast majority of cases, remote learning is a very poor substitute for in-person education—no matter how many teacher trainings are offered.
Small children will not sit in front of a computer to listen to a teacher or complete an assignment without supervision. This means parents, mostly mothers, got conscripted as unpaid teacher’s assistants. Older children do not need parents next to them in order to do their work; they often won’t do it regardless.
Children receive emotional support in school from teachers and socialising with peers. Minus that, parents report their school-age children are experiencing increased moodiness and difficulties regulating their behaviour and attention.
Low-income pupils are feeling the impact the most, even though their educational outcomes are already at risk. Pupils did better in maths and reading when attending in-person classes.
Academic benefits of online charter schools are the exception rather than the rule.
In some cases, the math results were so dismal that it appears the pupils did not go to school for the entire year.
It is imperative we get children back in school sooner rather than later. The remote learning debacle cannot continue—the costs will be too high.
Schools are an essential service. Teachers are essential workers. If we continue to act otherwise, the consequences of the shuttered school buildings will haunt us for decades.
“Mammy, mammy, I want to go back to school.”
AV Rampersad
Princes Town