Mismanagement to the core in T&T

Everywhere you look in the headlines, someone, some company, some contractor is not getting paid.
Here is sweet T&T. You execute services or provide products, but yet the recipient fails to meet their contractual obligation of payment.
We are mismanagement to the core in this country. Ministries unable to provide basic salaries to the citizens that are living pay cheque to pay cheque.
The term “short pay” is the norm for weekly-paid workers. “Wait for the next pay period,” employers often have the audacity to say to workers living on borderline poverty.
What if I can’t wait? My child need shoes, my fridge has no food, the lights going to get cut.
You see, the average citizen fails to realise we have been operating on a deficit budget for years. In plain English, we robbing Peter to pay Paul!
The last several budgets presented in our distinguished Parliament have failed to meet the minimum financial obligations to efficiently operate a country. So, how does that impact the average citizen? Yep, no pay!
So, when you say you not into politics or politics doesn’t affect you, hush yuh mouth when you don’t get pay and eat salt!
Carry on, T&T!
Michelle Dymally Davis
Cedros