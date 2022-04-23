First, it was the academic Dr Terrence Farrell, now, it’s the politician the Honourable Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley coming to the rescue of the ignoble banks of the Caribbean. Both fighting the onslaught of the Honourable Mia Mottley and now the US Financial Service Committee.
This month is the eve of the Black Power movement in Trinidad and Tobago, some 50 years ago (circa 1970). That was when citizens took to the streets expressing, among other things, our discontentment with the banking sector oligarchs and their biased business models. Those were models that excluded the participation and inclusiveness of the ordinary folks. Now, our elites are pleading for the survival and respect of these institutions.
These institutions still want to play cricket, but nevertheless are quick to remind us that the bat belongs to them and they prefer setting the rules. Ordinary folks are not supposed to know about money or finance, far less have the ease of doing entrepreneurial-style business. The post-colonial banking precepts have still remained the same. The most persistent forms of barriers in the region have been those formed to refuse inclusion to business and finance for ordinary citizens
The poor and black have been engineered to stay out. And “divide and rule” has remained the tool of the day. The high percentage of unbanked populations still current in the region is an affront to the dignity and self-respect of us people who, for so long, have been waiting to become a part of a financial service sector that promises a developing-world technology. The financial sector is one where critical sustainable development goals can become achievable, only through the ongoing inclusion of the different classes at all levels.
Our leaders claim to have mortgaged their political careers by providing us with these financial opportunities. Yet 50 years later, here they are declaring that for banking to survive, the bank’s shortcomings must be overlooked. This implies that banking should be allowed to function virtually without being subjected to stronger financial measures. The Prime Minister says: “If we cannot grow bananas, cannot produce sugar, can’t sell clothing, can’t sell fish and can’t bank, what kind of economy do you think would exist in the islands?”
We already have Cuba, Grenada and Jamaica as examples of the US flavour of remedy with respect to rogue Caribbean islands. Such a play now for existential equity, so to speak, is hardly effective for the likes of the US. Nevertheless, in this instance, banking problems arise more so from their resistance to integrate into the mainstream financial systems. There is always going to be a cost to nations not prepared to comply with the collective agreements that are deemed necessary to restrain corrupt practices. The local moral of “if the priest could play, who is me” does not sit well with the likes of these.
We are not totally innocent, too. The Cayman Islands and Bermuda field these vast business and offshore banking playgrounds of the world, rivalled only by London and other British-controlled havens in Europe. The UK, with its Brexit impertinence, has already engineered itself as the laundry basket for international oligarchs. By exiting the European Union, the UK has set itself up as the ideal halfway house for hiding assets. Handy, too, as it conveniently sits on the doorstep of the developed world. T&T does too have its foot in the offshore banking business already, and is not entirely innocent.
Ultimately, the Prime Minister is lobbying for more time for the regional banking sector to put its house in order and come to terms with the US financial sector compliance requirements. I fear they (regional banking) are more disturbed about the investment required to implement these changes than anything else. The US has already broken the back of the long-entrenched Swiss custom of non-disclosure. So what is the Caribbean banking sector to deter their forward thrust?
The currency of our local politicians is one that requires only evidence that is legally incriminating in order to hold any party to any blame or guilt for a particular outcome. But there is a more pragmatic way of interpreting evidence, enough that indicates the need for corrective action. “The thing not working” is enough evidence to conclude that something needs to be done urgently.
Unless you have the evidence to take a politician to court and then to jail, they are not prepared to be blamed for anything. The banking sector needs a more pragmatic set of arguments to fight off the obligations now facing it. The PM is best advised to leave this battle alone and let the chips fall where they may for these non-reforming institutions.
Meanwhile, what are the areas of enabling the transitions of our banking sector, notwithstanding our preoccupation with free lunches? I would say targeted policy, legislation, governance structures, processes, people and technology. The transformation of our society needs the Government to embrace the reforms in a manner that addresses the priorities facing us. Struggling against inertia and vested interests are factors that certainly stand in our way.
Finally, the political arena, as we have it, is the most practical field we have for working out and prioritising our needs and desired outcomes. Also, I believe, in tropical climates, the external environment too has a profound impact on our disposition and motivations. So perhaps the Caribbean ethos of sun, sand, beautiful women and tropical vegetation does contribute a lot in making us the people we are. Maybe we are people not too urgent nor as hopeless as other environments would have us be.
John Thompson
St James