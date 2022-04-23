First, it was the academic Dr Terrence Farrell, now, it’s the politician the Honourable Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley coming to the rescue of the ignoble banks of the Caribbean. Both fighting the onslaught of the Honourable Mia Mottley and now the US Financial Service Committee.

This month is the eve of the Black Power movement in Trinidad and Tobago, some 50 years ago (circa 1970). That was when citizens took to the streets expressing, among other things, our discontentment with the banking sector oligarchs and their biased business models. Those were models that excluded the participation and inclusiveness of the ordinary folks. Now, our elites are pleading for the survival and respect of these institutions.

These institutions still want to play cricket, but nevertheless are quick to remind us that the bat belongs to them and they prefer setting the rules. Ordinary folks are not supposed to know about money or finance, far less have the ease of doing entrepreneu­rial-­style business. The post-colonial banking precepts have still remained the same. The most persistent forms of barriers in the region have been those formed to refuse inclusion to business and finance for ordinary citizens

The poor and black have been engineered to stay out. And “divide and rule” has remained the tool of the day. The high percen­tage of unbanked populations still current in the region is an affront to the dignity and self-respect of us people who, for so long, have been waiting to become a part of a financial service sector that promises a developing-world technology. The financial sector is one where critical sustainable development goals can become achievable, only through the ongoing inclusion of the different classes at all levels.

Our leaders claim to have mortgaged their political careers by providing us with these financial opportunities. Yet 50 years later, here they are declaring that for banking to survive, the bank’s shortcomings must be overlooked. This implies that banking should be allowed to function virtually without being subjected to stronger financial measures. The Prime Minister says: “If we cannot grow bananas, cannot produce sugar, can’t sell clothing, can’t sell fish and can’t bank, what kind of economy do you think would exist in the islands?”

We already have Cuba, Grenada and Jamaica as examples of the US flavour of remedy with respect to rogue Caribbean islands. Such a play now for existential equity, so to speak, is hardly effective for the likes of the US. Nevertheless, in this instance, banking problems arise more so from their resistance to integrate into the mainstream financial systems. There is always going to be a cost to nations not prepared to comply with the collective agreements that are deemed necessary to restrain corrupt practices. The local moral of “if the priest could play, who is me” does not sit well with the likes of these.

We are not totally innocent, too. The Cayman Islands and Bermuda field these vast business and offshore banking playgrounds of the world, rivalled only by London and other British-controlled havens in Europe. The UK, with its Brexit impertinence, has already engineered itself as the laundry basket for international oligarchs. By exiting the European Union, the UK has set itself up as the ideal halfway house for hiding assets. Handy, too, as it conveniently sits on the doorstep of the developed world. T&T does too have its foot in the offshore banking business already, and is not entirely innocent.

Ultimately, the Prime Minister is lobbying for more time for the regional banking sector to put its house in order and come to terms with the US financial sector compliance requirements. I fear they (regional banking) are more disturbed about the investment required to implement these changes than anything else. The US has already broken the back of the long-entrenched Swiss custom of non-disclosure. So what is the Caribbean banking sector to deter their forward thrust?

The currency of our local politicians is one that requires only evidence that is legally incriminating in order to hold any party to any blame or guilt for a particular outcome. But there is a more pragmatic way of interpreting evidence, enough that indicates the need for corrective action. “The thing not working” is enough evidence to conclude that something needs to be done urgently.

Unless you have the evidence to take a politician to court and then to jail, they are not prepared to be blamed for anything. The banking sector needs a more pragmatic set of arguments to fight off the obligations now facing it. The PM is best advised to leave this battle alone and let the chips fall where they may for these non-reforming institutions.

Meanwhile, what are the areas of enabling the transitions of our banking sector, notwithstanding our preoccupation with free lunches? I would say targeted policy, legislation, governance structures, processes, people and technology. The transformation of our society needs the Government to embrace the reforms in a manner that addresses the priorities facing us. Struggling against inertia and vested interests are factors that certainly stand in our way.

Finally, the political arena, as we have it, is the most practical field we have for working out and prioritising our needs and desired outcomes. Also, I believe, in tropical climates, the external environment too has a profound impact on our disposition and motivations. So perhaps the Caribbean ethos of sun, sand, beautiful women and tropical vegetation does contribute a lot in making us the people we are. Maybe we are people not too urgent nor as hopeless as other environments would have us be.

John Thompson

St James

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pupils need help, not the police

Pupils need help, not the police

In anticipation of the completely predictable acts of pupil violence that came with the full reopening of school last week, the Ministry of Education should have been ready to implement its new and revised multi-disciplinary policy aimed at reducing school violence.

The screw and screwdriver

The screw and screwdriver

By late last Tuesday eve­ning, the universe seemed to me to have remained intact as we have known it from creation, or more accurately, since we arrived on it—vast, mysterious, constantly moving—and the Earth did not stand still, as some politicians had hoped would happen, in a celestial display of anger by the gods against satanic price increases in auto fuels imposed by the heartless Government of Trinidad and Tobago on its people.

The price of progress

The price of progress

I have been asked to speak about the “price of progress”, which the organisers of History Fest 2022 suggested should explore some aspects of the political formations of the pre-independence Trinidad and Tobago. While I am not too sure what the price of progress was, I can try to point out a few signposts along that journey and offer a few personal reflections on them.

‘Sins of the Fathers’

‘Sins of the Fathers’

Easter passed with fete, frolic and a goat race but no resurrection for Trinidad and Tobago.

President-general of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) Ancel Roget asked the Government, “How could you increase fuel prices at the reopening of school with parents ‘ketching their nennen’ to send children back to school, burdened with the cost of uniforms, books and other items? And coming after a pandemic, when so many people lost their jobs and so many families suffered. Have a heart!”

Mama Dis is Mas

Mama Dis is Mas

If I wanted to make my mother Celia steups, I would tell her that Sparrow was better than Kitchener. Of course, I did not mean it because I became a Carnival pyong when they both ruled town.

This column focuses on Kitchener because this year is the 100th anniversary of his birth. I respectfully join all those who have paid tribute to him, particularly the impressive contributions to this newspaper’s special section on Kitchener in last Monday’s edition.

Random musings about T&T

Random musings about T&T

Last Sunday, late at night, I took a flight to the ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago. The journey was unremarkable, but a memory kept rising. That memory was of Mr ANR Robinson on a similar flight, but from Tobago to Port of Spain. As he boarded the plane that evening, the Tobago passengers erupted with boos and other uncomplimentary remarks. It was painful and uncomfortable to witness. I doubt that any passenger on that flight would have imagined that the airport would be named after this Tobagonian politician in the future.