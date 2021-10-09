 
 
Does the Attorney General have the authority to grant amnesty to any individual for potentially criminal actions? Is that the remit of the Attorney General, or is he trespassing on the preserve of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)?
The evidence is clear that Mr Vin­­cent Nelson is accused of certain actions which may be in contravention of local and even international laws. While a benefit may be derived from his assistance in certain matters, it appears to the average citizen that the concessions which have been afforded him exceed the limit of authority of the State to grant.
Criminal actions attract criminal penalties which should not be allowed to fall because of another objective. At the very least, the allegations of criminal behavi­our against any individual should be left to the courts to adjudicate upon.
To seek to indemnify any person so indicted is a perversion of the law and should be condemned by all citizens.
It is quite disappointing that there are not more voices raised in outrage against the actions of the individual who occupies the office of Attorney General, whose advice is scorned by his leader.
If the Prime Minister prefers to overlook his many missteps, the country should stand against his abuse of office and demand his removal.
Karan Mahabirsingh 

Missteps overlooked

