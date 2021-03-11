Misuse of resources the core of WASA’s woes

IN the past few weeks the management, employees and the work culture at the Water and Sewerage Authority have been subjected to relentless attack and demonisation by members of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Government, particularly the newly-minted Minister of Public Utilities, Marvin Gonzales, and the Prime Minister.
The new minister has quickly adopted the current PNM practice of expeditiously berating any dissenting view, legitimate questions or criticisms directed at himself or his plans for WASA.
Much of the criticism of WASA is justified, but the narrative being propagandised by the Government is that the managers and the employees have been solely responsible for the disastrous state of the utility.
The inference is that the political directorate over the years had no involvement, engaged in no oversight, possessed no authority to demand accountability and had no power of redress.
It is as if WASA existed in one universe and the political directorate in another.
The long-suffering public is justifiably angry and unforgiving, and demands blood and, as Andy Johnson has mentioned in his column, the WASA staff have been offered up as whipping boys and girls.
It is obvious that WASA’s problems did not emerge overnight.
The simple question that needs to be asked is whether, over the years, the relevant ministers and the Cabinet have been provided with reports on the financial situation, staffing, operations and performance levels of WASA on a periodic basis—whether monthly, quarterly, semi-annually or annually. If these reports were not forthcoming, were they demanded?
If they were received, were they analysed and, if so, what action was taken on an ongoing basis to address the gross over-staffing, the astronomical overtime bill, the wastage and misuse of resources, the lack of productivity and poor workmanship and corruption in the award of contracts for goods and services?
Indeed, it would be useful to be informed whether any action was taken by the political directorate on the findings of the Auditor General’s reports.
If ministers of Government over the years knew of the highly untenable situation at WASA and took no corrective action, it constitutes a gross dereliction of duty.
If they were aware and were complicit in condoning the reported massive irregularities, mismanagement and corruption for political benefit, then they are just as guilty as those whom they condemn.
If they were not aware and their epiphany is of recent vintage, then their credibility and competence are in question.
The malfunctioning of WASA reportedly had its genesis from the time the authority was established in 1965 when all that was required for employment there was a ministerial letter.
It was also reported that patronage abounded in the award of contracts for personal and political gain. Of the 55 years from 1955 to 2020, the PNM was in government for 40 of those years.
Who then must accept major responsibility for the current state of affairs in WASA?
Trevor Sudama
San Fernando