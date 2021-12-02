Mixed messages?

It is said that alcohol is a contributing factor to diabetes, but Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Richards, together with the Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, saw no problem with her accepting a position on the board of Angostura, a major alcohol manufacturer.
So I guess any day now, we will hear that Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram is on the board the West Indian Tobacco Co Ltd.
This, too, the minister will have no problem with, as he only advises that “cigarette smoking can be dangerous to your health”.
C Peters