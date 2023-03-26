Moderation best when it comes to selfies

“Selfitis” is the obsessive, compulsive desire to take photos of oneself and post them on social media as a way to make up for a lack of self-esteem and to fill a gap in intimacy.

A selfie addiction is when a person is obsessively taking selfies, multiple times a day, and posting them. People posting selfies may have a low self-esteem, may be lonely, may be less dependable, and may be less successful.

Are selfies an act of self-love, or a cry for attention? How we see ourselves does not come from who we really are but, rather, how we think others see us. Healthy selfies are taken ­infrequently; and include other people, animals and landmarks; they have a purpose.

With selfies, moderation is best.

AV Rampersad

Princes Town

PNM: not perfect, but being realistic

Who would better impress the sitting-on-the-fence voter in 2025—the incumbent People’s National Movement (PNM) or the Opposition United National Congress (UNC)?

I looked at the Parliament Channel on Friday and was left with the impression that under the PNM, nothing is for free; and under the UNC, everything will be for free.

Answers required for accountability

Persons in public life frequently exercise power without accountability. As president Paula-Mae Weekes was recently demitting office, we were reminded of the fate of the merit list for the appointment of a commissioner of police that was prepared by the Police Service Commission but which was, in August 2021, diverted from reaching the Parliament.

Please read, Excellency

Once in a while, when the nation’s ruling elites are summoned to put on display their airs and wears, we at the lower rungs of the social ladder get opportunities to view how those who consider themselves the upper castes parade like peafowls in the finest garments their TT$ can buy. Fortunately for us lesser mortals, television cameras are just about everywhere, especially when ceremonies, rituals and oftentimes plain bad manners come under close scrutiny of the ordinary citizens who look on with expressions of disgust at these pseudo-elites.

Will Modi derail India?

Over his almost nine years as India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has ensured the continued growth and modernisation of the nation’s economy, now the world’s fifth largest behind the US, China, Japan and Germany, and moving to third position by 2030 with GDP of US$8.4 trillion. This year, the economy is expected to grow at 7.5 per cent—fastest in the world.

Pristine Christine

LAST Monday, Christine Carla Kangaloo was inaugurated as the seventh President of the Republic. I did not support her candidacy to the highest office in the land, but was buoyed by the advice my friend Arnold Rampersad gave me some years ago about one of other political leaders: “Selwyn, she is now our Pre­sident. We must wish her the best, work with her, and pray that she acts in the interest of our country.”