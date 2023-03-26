Moderation best when it comes to selfies

“Selfitis” is the obsessive, compulsive desire to take photos of oneself and post them on social media as a way to make up for a lack of self-esteem and to fill a gap in intimacy.
A selfie addiction is when a person is obsessively taking selfies, multiple times a day, and posting them. People posting selfies may have a low self-esteem, may be lonely, may be less dependable, and may be less successful.
Are selfies an act of self-love, or a cry for attention? How we see ourselves does not come from who we really are but, rather, how we think others see us. Healthy selfies are taken infrequently; and include other people, animals and landmarks; they have a purpose.
With selfies, moderation is best.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town