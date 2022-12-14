It is said that human trafficking and modern-day slavery exist in T&T but this is disproved by the television ads that I have seen.
In the first case, two men claim to be slaving for a woman. The woman clearly says they are free to leave anytime they want, but that she will inform Immigration. They decide to stay on. That is their choice. Maybe they are sexually attracted to the woman and like being her slaves. They seem to be legally here, because they have passports.
The second case has a woman in a nightclub, flirting and winking, and trying her best to attract customers. She is not confined or isolated in any way. She is freely mingling among her intended clients. She has all the means of alerting the authorities, but she chooses to stay. Maybe she likes her job. That’s her choice.
In the third instance, a woman is complaining that she doesn’t get any of the money she works for—her boss takes all. Two things I notice here: 1. she calls him her boss, which suggests to me that she has some arrangement to work for him; 2. she doesn’t complain about the work, but about the money which she feels should be hers.
If one goes abroad to practise a certain trade, then one must be “A” class and professional at that trade, and abide by the rules and conditions. That’s her choice of trade.
I am sorry, but the only thing I find worth reporting is probable illegal immigrants.
Now if I can be assured that they will be repatriated, then I surely will report; but if they are going to be given housing and meals at taxpayers’ expense, then I hang up.