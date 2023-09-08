India is hosting the G20 summit this weekend in Delhi. It will be the largest gathering since the body was founded in Washington DC in 2008.
Host Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using the summit to showcase India and his own global leadership, and to champion funding and technology for developing countries (Global South) like Guyana. Although the world’s fifth-largest economy, with the largest middle class of over 200 million, India is a developing country. It is the only country in G20 that champions the agenda of the South.
The G20 is a concept proposed by former Canadian prime minister Paul Martin (2003-05) that came into being after he demitted office. It started out as an intergovernmental forum of finance ministers of 19 of the largest economies and the European Union (EU) in 1999 to address issues related to the global economy. In 2008, it was transformed into a leadership summit.
It accounts for 85 per cent of the world’s GDP (gross domestic product), 60 per cent of populations and 75 per cent of trade. The grouping has no secretariat, and decisions are not made by voting as in the UN. It includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the head of the EU.
The leaders of the 20 countries (and EU) meet annually for two days in a different country to discuss global economic and monetary issues, and arrive at joint policies to which they commit. At the end of each summit, they issue a joint declaration or communiqué. Members voluntarily bind themselves to it.
Last year, Bali was host, with the previous year being Japan; and the year before, Rome. Because of the war in Ukraine, members could not agree on a joint declaration in Bali. It is unlikely a declaration will be issued this year in Delhi. Russia President Vladimir Putin, who blanked last year’s, and China’s Xi Jinping are shunning the Delhi summit, making a joint declaration unlikely. Their absence has taken some shine off the summit as global leaders had hoped to have bilateral meetings with both on the sideline.
Money and economic issues, climate change, sustainable energy and matters impacting on Global South are expected to be discussed vigorously. US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Japan PM Fumio Kishida, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Canada PM Justin Trudeau, among others, will be in Delhi.
In addition to the regular members, the G20 president has the discretion to invite six guest countries to attend the leaders’ summit. Countries benefit from being inside the high-level discussions. Invitations are sought after. Modi expanded the guest list to nine-plus heads of global institutions: Nigeria, Egypt, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, Mauritius, Oman, Spain, UAE and Singapore have been invited as guests.
The summit will bolster India’s position as a global leader on economic matters, as well as burnish Modi’s diplomatic credentials as an international statesman. Modi was also invited to recent annual G7 summits—seven of the West’s largest economies, plus the EU, as the West woos India into its alliance, and there he advocated developmental assistance for Global South.
India has been growing at an average of some seven per cent annually over the last three decades, becoming the world’s fifth-largest economy and projected to become the fourth in two years. India has used G20 activities since last December, when it assumed the presidency, to showcase the country’s economic transformation and to push a Global South agenda. Modi’s compassion and empathy and generosity of vaccines and medical supplies during Covid has caused the Global South to embrace him and India. Last January, India hosted representatives of 150 countries in Delhi to hear their concerns, which will be on the agenda at G20.
In response to a question from an interviewer about the focus on Global South, Modi said the developed world should give importance to the developing, in order to make progress on global development. “If we give them a place of pride, listen to them, understand their priorities, they have the capacity and capability to contribute to global good. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, a Sanskrit expression (One Earth, One Family, One Future) is the motto of our G20 presidency and must include developing countries.”
Vishnu Bisram