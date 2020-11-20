How does one put $1,000, or $10,000, in someone else’s hands, forget it for two weeks or two months, add nothing to it, and expect to receive $20,000, or $50,000, at the end? Is there some obeah that multiplies this money magically?

What causes a normal, sane, rational person to believe something like this can actually happen?

Even the world’s leading investor, Warren Buffett, cannot work such magic.

If anyone believes this is how he made his billions, that person is living in fool’s paradise.

There is a saying, “Money does not grow on trees”—and there is good reason for that. Money comes from inheritance, luck or hard work—no other way.

Dreaming of money ­accruing to you in the dead of night with no effort on your part is the stuff of fairy-tales and has no place in the real world.

Adults have a responsibility to be realistic and not subscribe to foolishness, such as has been propagated in this Drugs Sou Sou fiasco.

It is guaranteed to benefit a few people who will regale you with tales of how easy it is to become rich, after they have taken your money.

“If it looks too good to be true, it invariably is!”

Karan Mahabirsingh

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Thanks for the knowledge and laughter

Dennis Hall, better known as Sprangalang, was honoured by having the street to enter Skinner Park named after him.

Special thanks to Mayor Junia Regrello.

There are some people you cannot please. It’s damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

Money does not grow on trees

How does one put $1,000, or $10,000, in someone else’s hands, forget it for two weeks or two months, add nothing to it, and expect to receive $20,000, or $50,000, at the end? Is there some obeah that multiplies this money magically?

Saving our children

Saving our children

The four core principles from the International Convention on the Rights of the Child are as follows: non-discrimination, devotion to the best interests of the child, the right to life, survival and development.

They stem from the declarations in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child—a legally binding international agreement setting out the civil, political, economic social and cultural rights of every child, regardless of race, religion or abilities.

In Trinidad and Tobago, however, these rights are found to have been breached in all too common and cavalier a manner, with disquieting frequency, in what appears to be the ingrained behaviour of adults.

Parallels and extremes

Parallels and extremes

I shouldn’t have been surprised by the volume of responses to my last column on domestic violence and sexual abuse. They are obviously prevalent though we can only guess at the extent.

Talent, the key to economic development

Talent, the key to economic development

In 2015, our GDP had declined for four consecutive quarters—we were in a recession which was caused by the reduction in foreign exchange earned by the energy sector. This situation continued into 2020, forcing the Government into continuing deficit budgets, the use of the HSF and drawdown on the foreign reserves.

Broken election promises...or not

The idiom “might is right” has proven itself to be true more often than not, especially in these times. I am referring specifically to possible broken election promises with regard to prioritisation of major public projects.