How does one put $1,000, or $10,000, in someone else’s hands, forget it for two weeks or two months, add nothing to it, and expect to receive $20,000, or $50,000, at the end? Is there some obeah that multiplies this money magically?
What causes a normal, sane, rational person to believe something like this can actually happen?
Even the world’s leading investor, Warren Buffett, cannot work such magic.
If anyone believes this is how he made his billions, that person is living in fool’s paradise.
There is a saying, “Money does not grow on trees”—and there is good reason for that. Money comes from inheritance, luck or hard work—no other way.
Dreaming of money accruing to you in the dead of night with no effort on your part is the stuff of fairy-tales and has no place in the real world.
Adults have a responsibility to be realistic and not subscribe to foolishness, such as has been propagated in this Drugs Sou Sou fiasco.
It is guaranteed to benefit a few people who will regale you with tales of how easy it is to become rich, after they have taken your money.
“If it looks too good to be true, it invariably is!”
Karan Mahabirsingh
via e-mail