Not so the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA). The TTUTA elections provide a president to represent only the teaching service.
TTUTA cannot expect to lay down laws that transcend either PNM or UNC interests. It is only in T&T that trade unions attempt to squeeze the electorate into believing that all work will grind to a halt if the union egos are not stroked to their satisfaction.
There appears to be unnecessary discord between the Ministry of Education and TTUTA in the important rollout of getting the nation’s children back to physical school. Image is everything in T&T. Small children do not care about image. They just want to be with their friends, enjoying school life.
Throughout this pandemic, teachers have enjoyed their full salaries, as have all public servants. What is now on show, at great expense to the children, is that TTUTA is demanding that they have full control of the running of the Ministry of Education. They apparently feel aggrieved at not being consulted first for their views on every single breath that every child takes.
There appears to be a veritable cold war that transcends, for example, the Cold War between Russia and America. Who is more implacable and more important than whom? TTUTA or the Ministry of Education?
The unspoken elephant in the room is that if and when all teaching staff are offered fresh extra monthly instalments to their pay, plus outstanding monies, everybody will be able to deal with being stressed.
A parallel system to teach the children forced to remain home, as well as those allowed to attend physical classes, will suddenly be workable.
Difficulties? What difficulties?
Money is the name of the game and image, at great expense to taxpayers, will remain everything.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin