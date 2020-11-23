The Prime Minister delivered his Covid-19 update to the nation from Tobago on Saturday November 21.
He drew attention to the fact that villas in Tobago were solidly booked during the Christmas period and cautioned against gatherings and the potential for the spread of the virus overcrowded villas represent.
My home here in Courland, between Black Rock and Plymouth, in a residential area, is located on a street where there are five of these holiday villas.
The owners are not resident in Tobago but are represented by individuals or agencies who seem more interested in earning commissions than following Covid guidelines.
Every weekend the population of our street changes.
We, the permanent residents, never know what levels of noise and general disturbance we can expect.
What is the point of cautioning the population when this situation is not being closely policed?
From the end of our first lockdown the villas reopened for rentals with a bang and have remained occupied, mainly on the weekends, by those doing exactly what the Prime Minister has cautioned against, gathering in large groups to party.
The two villas on either side of my property are managed by the same agency, seemingly unconcerned as to what these gatherings could represent.
Our complaints to the agency are largely ignored and the police have told us their powers to intervene are limited.
What are the Government’s plans to deal with this situation?
Similar stories are coming out of Bon Accord, Signal Hill and so on.
The Government should be commended for the way it has handled the Covid situation and in particular the successful efforts to limit the spread in Tobago.
Those of us resident here would like to believe it can remain that way.