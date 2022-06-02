Monkeypox and monkey pants

I have no medical training. Never even thought of becoming a male nurse. The closest I have ever come to medical school was during visits to Mount Hope and passing by the teaching hospital on Chancery Lane, San Fernando.
Bush/herbal medicine? I met one of Papa Neezer’s granddaughters a few times. She is a well-respected herbalist in South. That is the closest I have ever come to alternative medicine training.
What is this all about? I am going out on a limb, as the creatures I am about to refer to do, and, I suggest, that the “monkeypox” virus, which seems to have us agog at the moment, originated in Parliament—home to political baboons and chimps for decades in our country.
Whatever the host, whether the strain is/has been PNM, UNC, COP, NAR, ONR, the infected behave the same way—exhibiting symptoms of greed, arrogance, corruption and disregard for the well-being of those outside the “charmed circle of Government”.
Why have we not had massive outbreaks amongst the population? Herd immunity? As far back as we can recall, these carriers have been among us...we have become immune.
Who are the worst infected? The “chiefpanzee”—i.e., the ones at the very top. Any threat to their hegemony is met with the most vitriolic response; the present “chiefpanzee” being a case in point.
How do they respond when moved out of that habitat, such as after losing an election? Some become as bitter as a silver fox; some begin to become demented en route to find solace in religious fundamentalism. Some return home and pass the time spouting childish political babble, dreaming of a return.
There has been only one known case of a “chiefpanzee” being discharged and quietly returning to his chambers to do birdwatching. Even the threat of losing ground such as the recent 14-1 drubbing in Tobago sends them into true panic; like the patient who goes to clinic hale and hearty and is astounded by the test results.
Meanwhile, we are witnessing a different kind of response to a different type of pandemic. We are experiencing serious crimes on all fronts. To the point where a senior police administrator has advised that we should accept that the spike in the murder rate will be with us for a while. What is striking is that those charged with the responsibility of treating the illness seem bent on spreading it.
We read almost weekly that a police officer, an SRP, a Coast Guard member or a soldier has been charged with a felony or misbehaviour in public office. Hell, one police officer on suspension found ways to continue his operations.
We must ask ourselves: how did it reach to the point where an assistant commissioner of police is charged with facilitating the impersonation of police officers so that civilians can darken car windows beyond the regulated standards? Clearly, there is more to this tint than meets the eye.
All this spike in police, army, Coast Guard crime reminds of the old story about former US president Richard Nixon, who promised to take crime off the streets. Problem is that he ended up putting a great deal of it in the White House.
Many an honest career criminal, seeing all this competition, from the least expected source, must be saying, “This could make me turn to crime.”
From whence will we get further news of decline? Sport? There, too, we seem to exhibit symptoms of severe weakness. Our cricket teams lost again last week in the regional tournament. In the Diamond League, we are not reading of many of our athletes performing. Football? Nuff said.
Ironically, in times of challenge, countries look to their sporting heroes to lift spirits. We may have to wait a while. Culture? Economic recovery? Religious leaders? Oh, please!
Have viral infections of the “monkeypox” type infected our labour leaders? Allyuh ain’t ketchin’ me in dat, nah!
Rae Samuel
Balmain