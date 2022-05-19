The ongoing children’s home abuse imbroglio has left me bewildered. How can the most vulnerable be abused by the very “caretakers” who are paid to look after them?

But worse, after the abuse and neglect surfaced decades ago, a task force was commissioned to investigate those horrific reports of abuse. The findings were subsequently buried and the task force sat back and did nothing.

Every single member of the task force must be held accountable for this failure to launch an immediate police investigation into the task force findings. Even if the chairman sat on the report and claimed that it was not his job to prosecute the wrongdoers the commission unearthed. Any one of the remaining members could have unilaterally gone to the police, the media, or even the president.

Why, one may legitimately ask, would they all remain silent? Instead of becoming the heroes of the beleaguered children and the entire nation, they became accomplices to crimes that have the whole country shaking their heads in utter disbelief.

Consider that in any study, whenever ongoing blatant wrong­doings are discovered that place the subjects at physical and emotional risk, ethics and morali­ty demand that the findings be immediately brought to the authorities’ attention to protect the children and end the misconduct.

It is vital to the safety of children at all children’s homes that they should immediately be placed under police supervision to ensure their protection.

This cannot wait for another probe or another commissioned report, for, clearly, they are useless.

The police need to act hastily and without warning so that the children will not be coerced into protecting their abusers. As we have learned from Stockholm syndrome, young minds can be easily manipulated to lie to protect the abuser with promises of goodies or further retribution threats.

Rex Chookolingo

Constitutional, but unjust

Like many others, I was awaiting the judgment of the Privy Council in the Chandler case involving the preservation of the mandatory death penalty by virtue of the savings clause in our Constitution. I had hoped that the Privy Council would have found a path to adopt the jurisprudence of the Caribbean Court of Justice, as expressed in Nervais and McEwan.

Evil deed not to act on reports of abuse

Angry, appalled, frightened, horrified and sad are some of the emotions I feel by the revelations of the Sabga report not ever being acted upon.

As I continue to follow this story closely, I have become more confused than ever as to the purpose of shelving such horrific findings and who is being protected. I even read that a so-called respectable child rights activist who was a member of the Sabga committee had a copy of the report, and after so long is now willing to share it through her attorney.

Call to set the record straight

The United National Congress (UNC) demands an apology from the Trinidad and Tobago Express for its defamatory editorial published on May 16, 2022, “Sabga report sScandal”, falsely charging that the UNC “failed to act on the dynamite findings of the Sabga Task Force report into children’s homes and institutions back in 1997”.

Survivors of GBV must have access to essential services

Survivors of GBV must have access to essential services

A cursory glance at newspaper headlines across the Caribbean paints a grim picture of the impact of gender-based violence (GBV) in the region, particularly violence against women and girls (VAWG): “Woman hacked to death at home...”, “Cop convicted of raping teenager...”, “Man charged with raping daughter”, “St James-based pastor charged with the rape of a teenage girl”, “Mother, step-father charged with inciting13-year-old daughter to have sex”...

Do better, TTPS

Please allow me the opportunity to publicly express my disappointment in the Commissioner of Police, as well as the head of the Traffic Branch, located at Don Miguel Extension, San Juan.

On Saturday, May 14, this arm of the TTPS hosted a family day on its compound. Promptly at noon, the blaring and outra­geous music started rocking the entire neighbourhood; mind you, this went on until 7.45 p.m.

Why all the fuss over VAT refunds?

Once again, the Finance Minister resorts to promising VAT refunds as a sign of an economic revival, benevolence and empathy with the business community.

He tried this sleight of hand during the pandemic, but it made no difference or impact at all. I think it made things worse because many businesses converted the refund into US and sent it abroad. As such, many thousands of businesses closed their doors and a similar number of jobs were lost, and have not been restored to date, so anywhere you go in Trinidad and Tobago, the fastest growing enterprise for people to take up is begging and larceny.