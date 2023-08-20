Monumental achievement by NTA

As the political leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), I wish to congratulate and thank the Governance Team, our 31 local government candidates and our multitude of supporters for their hard work, dedication and belief in what the NTA stands for.

Contesting as the majority partner in our accommodation with the United National Congress (UNC) in Point Fortin and Diego Martin, we barely missed out on an alderman seat in Point Fortin, but we were successful in the municipal corporation electoral area of Diego Martin.

Now officially the third major political party in the country, we are very proud of this achievement and the 16,000 votes we achieved, which is made even more remarkable given that the NTA is barely a year old.

We dramatically cut the PNM’s winning margins from 2019 in all the areas that we contested, especially in Diego Martin where reduced margins as high as over 750 to less than 200 votes, hence the reward of an alderman.

Well placed to build on this monumental achievement, the NTA is looking forward to the upcoming general election where we will convert our 58 per cent combined UNC/NTA vote into a win that will see the NTA being part of the next government of Trinidad and Tobago.

Gary Griffith

NTA political leader

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Defuse this CAL crisis

Defuse this CAL crisis

Apparently blind-sided by a no-show of rostered cockpit crew, Caribbean Airlines was yesterday left with no option but to cancel a total of 23 flights.

As delicately as it could, CAL initially attributed the problem to “cockpit crew constraints”, leaving the task of further elaboration to frustrated and angry passengers venting on social media.

Smoothies?

Smoothies?

So, I love tasting and, in fact, it is my truest form of eating. I am the kind of person who would be the first to try when something new comes out.

A new twist of an existing product, a new type of snack, a new-flavour Shandy or mixed drink, a new fruit, a new meal combination. I have even tasted baby food, which I actually like, either at home before giving to said babies or when I see a new flavour combination. The fruit ones are usually great. The actual food ones are bland, and the ones where bananas are mixed in overwhelm everything and there is only the taste of banana.

Monumental achievement by NTA

As the political leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), I wish to congratulate and thank the Governance Team, our 31 local government candidates and our multitude of supporters for their hard work, dedication and belief in what the NTA stands for.

Slavery...lest we forget

Slavery began as far back as 6800BC. The world’s first city-state emerged in Mesopotamia, enemies were captured and forced to work.

• 2575BC — Egyptians capture slaves by sending special expeditions up the Nile River.

• 550BC — Athens uses as many as 30,000 slaves in its silver mines.

How relevant is the TTPS?

A security guard has been gunned down.

We are now told by the PRO of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), “I advise people in going to make a large deposit ($3) to probably secure the service of a reputable, security company.”

Learn how to do the Heimlich

After reading the sad and unfortunate incident of two-year-old Raniah Lewis who died after choking on a chenette seed, I thought it would be in the best interest of our people to learn more about the Heimlich manoeuvre (HM).

This manoeuvre is a method that has been established and recommended by doctors and health professionals in the case of choking, or anaphylactic cases, which should be administered immediately.