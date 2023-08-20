Monumental achievement by NTA

As the political leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), I wish to congratulate and thank the Governance Team, our 31 local government candidates and our multitude of supporters for their hard work, dedication and belief in what the NTA stands for.
Contesting as the majority partner in our accommodation with the United National Congress (UNC) in Point Fortin and Diego Martin, we barely missed out on an alderman seat in Point Fortin, but we were successful in the municipal corporation electoral area of Diego Martin.
Now officially the third major political party in the country, we are very proud of this achievement and the 16,000 votes we achieved, which is made even more remarkable given that the NTA is barely a year old.
We dramatically cut the PNM’s winning margins from 2019 in all the areas that we contested, especially in Diego Martin where reduced margins as high as over 750 to less than 200 votes, hence the reward of an alderman.
Well placed to build on this monumental achievement, the NTA is looking forward to the upcoming general election where we will convert our 58 per cent combined UNC/NTA vote into a win that will see the NTA being part of the next government of Trinidad and Tobago.
Gary Griffith
NTA political leader