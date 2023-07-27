The recent shift in the allegiance of former ministers Jack Warner, Gary Griffith and Fuad Khan from opposition to full support of Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s leadership has to raise concerns about the principles and values that guide politicians and political parties.
The fact that the UNC (United National Congress) leadership has not changed, nor have those who have returned to the fold negotiated for any change, is a cause for concern. It suggests the shift in allegiance was an unconditional surrender of their principles and morality.
In politics, it is not uncommon for politicians to switch sides for political expediency. However, such actions must be guided by principles and values.
In this case, the shift in the allegiance of former ministers Warner, Griffith and Khan appears to be motivated solely by the desire to defeat the PNM (People’s National Movement). Such a move without any conditions or negotiations for change within the UNC raises questions about their commitment to principles and values.
Warner was discarded and pilloried by the UNC, leading him to form his own political party; Griffith was rejected by the UNC when they did not support his nomination as commissioner of police; and Khan, along with Fazal Karim, Bhoe Tewarie, Surujrattan Rambachan, et al, were all cast aside like used toilet paper for the previous general elections.
Will Jack, Gary and Fuad now be sitting around the table with Ratiram, Ram, Ameen, Mark and all others who only hours ago they were complaining about?
A political party must be grounded in principles and values that transcend the desire for power. It is essential to have a strong moral compass that guides decision-making and policy formulation. In the absence of such a moral compass, political parties risk becoming unprincipled and morally bankrupt.
The fact that there has been no negotiation for change or conditions attached to the return of former ministers Warner, Griffith and Khan suggests they are unconcerned about the morass that continues to exist in the UNC and its leadership. This lack of willingness to engage in dialogue and address concerns that precipitated their departure from the UNC is a worrying sign.
Politics must be guided by principles and values that transcend the desire for power. There are several political thinkers and philosophers who have written about the importance of principles and values in politics.
One such thinker is Aristotle, who argued that politics should be guided by the pursuit of the common good. He believed political leaders should be guided by principles and values that are grounded in reason and morality.
Another philosopher who wrote extensively about the importance of principles in politics is John Rawls, who argued that political decisions should be guided by a set of principles that are fair and just. He believed political leaders should strive to create a society based on principles of justice and equality.
Similarly, Immanuel Kant argued that politics should be guided by moral principles. He believed political leaders should act in accordance with the categorical imperative, which states individuals should always act in a way that respects the dignity and autonomy of others.
These political thinkers all emphasised the importance of principles and values in politics. They believed political decisions should be guided by a set of principles that are grounded in reason, morality and justice.
The recent shift in the allegiance of former ministers Warner, Griffith and Khan, without any conditions or negotiations for change, raises questions about their commitment to these principles and values.
Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s willingness to raise the politically dead to strengthen her party can be seen as a desperate grab for power. These are the same politicians she threw away in the 2015 and 2020 general elections, and their return to the fold raises questions about her commitment to principles and values.
So far Ganga Singh and Vasant Bharath have not bowed to the political pressure of prostituting their morality and principles for political expediency.
Dr Devant Maharaj