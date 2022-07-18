The resignation of Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party in Britain and his having to demit office as PM are instructive in many ways.
First, it reflects the obligation of a leader to respect the majority opinion of colleagues from his own party who seem to have lost faith in his leadership.
He may have found their reaction unjust, “herd reaction” as he describes it, but whatever his opinion he was obligated to respect theirs in the majority and do the “honourable thing” and offer his resignation consistent with the long-standing British democratic tradition.
Then too, there is the issue of the “herd”, a group from his own party, quite prepared to be independent in their own thinking and judgment against their own leader and to successfully achieve his ouster.
If even there is a grain of truth in Johnson’s theory of “the herd” wanting his head by implication for less than “honourable” reasons, such is the nature of the democratic process which he was obliged to respect.
Then too, there is the underpinning rationale for their dissent: Johnson, in their majority opinion, being morally unfit for office due to his violation of the strict rules of the pandemic re “partying” when those whom he leads were obliged to make sacrifice and follow those strictures, that being the case although he was cleared of any significant wrongdoing by the investigating committee.
Now, that vein of strict morality in public affairs, indeed of the politics of the day which led to his undoing for the leadership of his party, may well prove his undoing as leader of the country as PM.
These three ingredients of the Johnson fiasco, the leader respecting the majority opinion of his own party, members exercising the right to independent opinion and subsequent judgment of that leader and their rationale for such political action underpinned by a strict moral code are all part of the British democratic tradition and it would be interesting to see how far we as a relatively young nation measure up to the criteria of such a tradition, having been under its influence as former colonial peoples, now independent for 60 years.
First, does the issue of the leadership resigning ever arise in this country when there is never a single dissenting voice within the party?
Is this so because it is rule, cardinal and inviolate, and secondly, because such silence is tied into the accepted understanding in our racial divide, that there are rewards to be had for unquestioning loyalty?
And do our leaders not welcome such subservience because it means that their hold on power is intact with no need to answer?
This “you scratch my back and I yours” syndrome makes a mockery of the obligation for Johnson to resign because of dissenting voices within his party.
Which brings into question the idea of the principle or the “morality” of our politics.
Johnson resigned because his moral compass fell short in the eyes of his colleagues, but here in this country we have a “morality of its own” in our politics which trumps any moral, ethical or professional consideration, with the ends justifying the means in true Machiavellian style, and service to the self the highest priority as against service to the people.
Which is why our leaders can “cuss off” each other, one being arrogant to a fault with no questions asked and the other unconscionable, equally so, celebrating an internal elections victory which is “pyrrhic” n essence, with a ten per cent vote, and none to query its validity.
And a government official can flaunt himself with impunity even as allegations of wrongdoing swirl around him and on the other side, the “empty noise” continues even as the subservient vassals are chosen again and again to serve the people.
Yet again, even as the nation bleeds from escalating crime the chief honcho in this portfolio continues to spew off with no thought that the buck stops with him and he should do the “honourable” thing, just as much as another other sits in virtual silence, indifferent, and not answering to any one as the floods and potholes threaten to inundate us.
Not to mention of course, how this “crime without consequence” at the top is now the pattern to follow in the population at large with killers killing with no thought of answering and vendors killing us equally so because there is none to hold them in check.
The great tradition of the British democratic system would see a current PM fall for the seemingly insignificant event of having a drink as much as Opposition leaders there may have resigned if found guilty for a curry and beer during the pandemic.
But it is not the smallness of the incident but the larger than life principle of the thing, which over the years, has taken down heroes like Churchill who lost the elections after his victory over Hitler, and later Theresa May and even Margaret Thatcher who had to go when her time was up.
Will we ever fall into line with this tradition? We have been using their “first-past-the post” Westminster system to facilitate our racial divide in the politics unlike Guyana whose demographics like ours made them see the light and switch to a more equitable system of representation.
Maybe we are into the self-fulfilling prophecy that as former colonial peoples such high standards in the politics can never be ours to achieve, much like the slow learner in the classroom who is made to feel he can never achieve because of being made to feel inferior by those around him.