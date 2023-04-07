More analysis, less nostalgia please

I listened to Prime Minister Keith Rowley at the handing-over of the Magnificent Seven’s Hayes Court building earlier this week and then I read reports of the event, and I wondered.
Dr Rowley referred to the old-time days when religion and religious principles held sway in terms of personal beliefs and lifestyles and public policy. His reminiscing was full of nostalgia and fondness. He was pleading, he was wistful.
He called on the nation’s religions and religious leaders to help parents guide their offspring onto the path of knowledge of good and evil and so on.
But in the very same report, in the very same address, Dr Rowley acknowledged: “(This) is also a time in the history of the human race where religion plays a lesser and lesser role.”
If the Prime Minister knows religion no longer has the clout (pun intended) it once had, why lay the problem of solving youth violence and general dysfunction at the doorstep of the church/mandir/mosque/tabernacle? Are we going to reverse the global trend away from religion? If so, please tell me how.
Religion here and elsewhere is a mixed bag. There is no mystery as to why it is under pressure. Part of the problem is the spread of rational thought and the continuing infiltration of science and technology into virtually every part of our lives. Books have been written on this.
Then there are the self-inflicted wounds. I am sure that Anglican Bishop Claude Berkley is a kind, noble and thoughtful man who is doing his best, but the facts are there for all to see.
Sex and sexuality are a nightmare for virtually all faiths, the latest problem for them being gay rights. And of course, the toll from clerical sex abuse keeps rising. Don’t forget to weep for the girls and women in theocracies like Iran and Afghanistan. And we know the role Christianity played in colonial societies.
I am old enough to remember when the founder and first leader of Dr Rowley’s party crossed swords with the churches over our people’s access to the birth control pill and family planning.
The empty pews and falling numbers of the faithful are therefore not a mystery.
Religious tenets cannot be the only foundation for a good and decent life. No way.
I am not condemning religion outright. I appreciate its value as a source of comfort, consolation and cultural affirmation for many. I am simply saying our leaders should not be simplistic and nostalgic about religion and what it can do.
I accept that Dr Rowley’s plea was understandable, given where he was and who he was talking to. But I want less sentimentality and more analysis as we look to the future.
For example, Dr Rowley and his Education Minister have in front of them a captive group of tens of thousands of young citizens, children who will be parents ten, 20, 30 short years from now. Beyond seeking help from religion and preaching notions of piety which they know will resonate with a minority, they should be leading the charge in finding viable ways to arm these children with the tools to cope rationally with the challenges of 21st-century life. Did I hear anyone whisper “sex and family life education”?
A few months ago, I remember listening to the Prime Minister marvelling at how the cute little angels he sees in our primary schools quickly morph into sour, brawling, disrespectful teenagers. He claimed to be mystified by the transformation. I stood in my shoes and wondered.
Errol Anthony
Belmont