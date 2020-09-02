lte

Now that the new budget is imminent, active listening is required to effect astute budget management for a progressive economy.

The current pandemic and curious management of the economy over the past five years unequivocally testify to the bold need to do things differently over the forthcoming five years.

Having put “new wine in old bottles”, with the intent that things would be done differently and more progressively, begs the question—is doing the same thing repeatedly, but expecting different results, viable in this new economic environment?

It is very commendable to champion continuity, but is it reasonable to expect new and different thinking from incumbents?

The Government is caught between the devil and the deep blue sea as it tries to grow the economy and prevent unemployment. It will receive many budget proposals, a few being objective, but the majority will be subjective. But the Government must take the bull by its horns and focus on moving the economy from its current negative to a positive growth position.

The Government, in light of shrinking revenues, particularly from energy resources, must refocus its efforts on increasing revenues while more efficiently managing its expenditures.

The last administration had, unfortunately, some profligate spending, which must not recur in this new administration.

The pandemic has presented a golden opportunity for the Government to reassess its previous modus operandi. Undoubtedly, diversification is a key pillar in revenue generation and foreign exchange management. Too much lip service has been placed on diversification since time immemorial by all previous governments.

It is now imperative that one key element of this strategy be real focus on agriculture, which will redound to the benefit of all citizens through curbing and lessening of the food import bill while having a positive impact on Trinidad and Tobago’s balance of payment balances.

Continuing drawdowns on the balance of payment account will drastically endanger the livelihood of Trinbagonians, especially when taking into account the paucity of investment opportunities available internationally.

All things considered, both businesses and citizens will be unable to continue to import items as they currently do, owing to scarce foreign exchange.

The pandemic has created a new normal, where businesses will now operate with lesser numbers of staff, new ways of working will become more prominent, and technology will be utilised more commonly throughout the workplace.

It is therefore inescapable that the Attorney General’s office focuses on enabling legislation to reflect the changed ways of doing things. Increased focus on telecommuting, teleconferencing, video conferencing and online education will positively impact transport and real estate.

This reduced need for transportation and office space will impact very positively on the Ministry of Works and Transport as well as businesses. The ministry can now maximise its efforts on maintenance, and businesses will decrease their dependence upon the need for additional working premises.

Reducing expenditure on nice-to-have projects, while improving revenues through better collection, additional streams and reduced debt payments will enhance the Government’s management of the economy. Focusing on better expenditure management will enable the Government to pay greater attention to the welfare of Trinbagonians regarding their safety and health.

Will continuity result in new idea-generation, innovation, greater accountability, better leadership and more astute budget management to catalyse a progressive economy, or will it imply preservation of egos and doing the same thing over and over while expecting different results?

