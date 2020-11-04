If Donald Trump wins this election, then the majority of the American public needs to get their heads examined.
It is now obvious, going by the politics in the US in the past four years, Mr Trump is not at all a suitable citizen to lead this nation. He has failed to make America great again, according to his slogan, and has been very controversial.
He has, for the past four years, achieved nothing worthwhile. In light of his background, anything he is supposed to have achieved remains questionable.
He has severely tarnished the image of America, its people, and has created many enemies within the democratic world, and is highly likely to cause more chaos and may even cause World War III, mainly to express his position of personal political power.
Time will tell if he is victorious in this election.
GA Marques
