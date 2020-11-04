If Donald Trump wins this election, then the ­majority of the American public needs to get their heads ­examined.

It is now obvious, going by the politics in the US in the past four years, Mr Trump is not at all a suitable citi­zen to lead this nation. He has failed to make America great again, according to his slogan, and has been very controversial.

He has, for the past four years, achieved nothing worthwhile. In light of his background, anything he is supposed to have achieved remains questionable.

He has severely tarnished the image of America, its people, and has created many enemies within the demo­cratic world, and is highly likely to cause more chaos and may even cause World War III, mainly to express his position of personal political power.

Time will tell if he is victorious in this election.

GA Marques

via e-mail

Serious solution needed for floods

It is hard to believe that there is no policy, planning or engineering solution to the ritual flooding endured each rainy season by communities in Central and South Trinidad.

Alarm bells

The alarm went off at 5 a.m. Instead of turning it off, I reached for my cellphone.

allow me to publicly thank Sigler Jack, chairman of the Diego Martin Regional Corporation, councillors of the corporation and, of course, the people of Bayshore/Westmoorings for making the route through Bayshore safe again.

With apologies to the suspect held with a variety of haberdashery, including lingerie, do you suppose he knew of Lord Melody’s excellent calypso, “Peddlers”?

Have you ever listened to a Panorama tune and wondered what on earth they were playing? Still, some aficionados would regard it as a masterpiece—unrecognisable, but a masterpiece, nonetheless—sometimes good enough to win.