I refer kindly to the letter penned by Keith Anthony Stephen, referencing the young farmer who appeared dismayed he was about to be ticketed for having an unsecured bucket exposed on his pick-up tray, the writer evidently settled that “the law is the law” to be swallowed hook, line and sinker, bereft of questioning.
I wish to differ that while laws are enacted as the legal principle to govern a nation, such laws are never static, and are always in tandem with mitigating circumstances all the way to the Privy Council. Further, petty infringements of our laws are considered misdemeanours as against felonious. Are our archaic laws taught in school if only for transparency? Absolutely not. Yet we expect citizens to be acquainted with every aspect of the law, failing which they are hauled before the courts to express their sincere ignorance, and fined.
Listening to this farmer, anyone with common sense can dissect his astonishment and dismay for what evidently never appeared to him as “an offence”, clearly unaware such law exists, his voice congruent to his young age while the letter writer proffers hyperbolic overreaches out of pure ignorance that the said bucket “could fly off the pick-up, smash the windscreen of another vehicle causing a major accident in which people could have died”, as if the errant driver was driving through a class-five hurricane.
We have police officers whose personal mandate is to write the highest number of tickets, callously unconcerned about compassion, devoid of understanding, even common sense, while possibly unacquainted that warnings are an integral option of law enforcement. Much of our laws are enacted as if in stealth, bereft of advanced notice to citizens, possibly via newspaper advertisements.
They recently prohibited right turns from Taylor Street onto Warren Street in Woodbrook, and before the cement dried on the new sign, the cops were there not to advise and educate but to malevolently issue tickets. They installed a “No U-Turn” sign on Wrightson Road, stopping a practice dating from since that roadway was established, yet with alacrity, posted a field of traffic wardens issuing tickets.
Same thing done at Medford Service Station in Chaguanas, discontinuing right turns, yet in the dark of night, police arrogantly issuing tickets to drivers who have been making such turns for generations.
While governments engage their police to initiate its collection of fees, their agents/servants couldn’t care less about the stark absence of posted No Parking signs, tacitly allowing wreckers to snatch vehicles and speed off while police shamelessly issue tickets, callously uncaring that drivers can only be guided by posted signs and advance notices, the officers at times rude, arrogant and abusive, manifestly barren of conscience.
Even the most extreme laws are not written in stone, and it is for these very humane reasons MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, like countless other educated citizens, asked for compassion, with absolutely no intention whatsoever to insinuate that our society should engage any of the highly inflated pettiness as ascribed by Mr Stephen.