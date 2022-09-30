Over the course of this week, many citizens have voiced their opinions on the 2022/23 budget. While some have no qualms with the Government’s austere measures, many have openly expressed their disapproval.
In my opinion, people are free to agree or disagree, as everyone has the right to express their view on matters of national interest.
Besides, public dialogue should be encouraged and arguably some of the best ideas were generated via constructive debates. However, the flagrant hypocrisy from some of the highly educated individuals within our society is becoming a serious bone of contention for me.
As an economist myself, it is quite shameful to observe that the same economists who were clamouring for stern fiscal measures years ago are now the same ones who are criticising the current administration for reducing subsidies. It seems like they are concerned only with delivering the hard-hitting commentary just to remain relevant, even if their views defy all logic.
Now, I understand politicians generally have a bad reputation, but it is time for us to realise there is a growing disdain for economists in Trinidad and Tobago, especially among the business community.
In the past, we have all witnessed some economists with their flashy doctorates take jabs at our local business owners. Yet, if we ask these same PhD holders to start a successful business from scratch, most of them would not be able to get off the blocks.
Therefore, it is imperative we provide feedback that can actually promote positive socioeconomic change.
Greg Bhola
Carapichaima
