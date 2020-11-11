More details were coming

Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox wishes to publicly condemn a statement made in the editorial of yesterday’s Express, which states: “Efforts to get some answers to some of these questions from Social Development Minister Donna Cox yesterday, (regarding information on the market box initiative for recipients of the School Feeding Programme), was met with the response to ‘call tomorrow’ since she did not know.”

I am grossly disap­pointed that the comments were misrepresented. It was through my office that the information was provided to the Leader of Government Business for the Parliament on Monday, so how could I not know?” In fact, following a phone call I received from Express reporter Michelle Loubon on Monday, November 9, at around 4.08 p.m., questions were posed about the contents of the market boxes, etc.

In response, I advised Ms Loubon to call back on the next day (Tuesday), where a more comprehensive report will be provided on the initiative, to which Ms Loubon agreed.

I also disclosed that the ministries of Social Development and Family Services, and Education, were both ready, but information on final financial arrangements between the ministries of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries and Finance were forthcoming.

I ended by indicating I envisaged that the distributions would commence by next week, and that more details would be provided when she called back. It was therefore surprising and disappointing, to say the least, when I saw what was carried in yesterday’s editorial, disclosing something entirely inaccurate.

Communications Unit

Ministry of Social Development and Family Services

Editor’s Note:

Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis was contacted on Tuesday by Ms Loubon for information on the timeline for distribution of the market boxes. She responded it would have to come from Social Development Minister Donna Cox.

Ms Loubon spoke to Minister Cox right after about the timeline for the market boxes, such as whether they would be distributed weekly or otherwise.

The minister res­ponded, “Call back tomorrow,” because she did not know.

Contacted again much later in the afternoon, Minister Cox said:

“I concur with the contents of the market boxes. Social Development and Education ministries are ready. We are awaiting the input from Agriculture and Finance ministries. It is expected to start within a week’s time.”

Minister Cox contacted Ms Loubon yesterday, complaining about the Express editorial. Ms Loubon indicated to the minister that she would still need the information on distribution of the market boxes.

Minister Cox responded she was going to write the Editor, and she would deal with the question another time.

