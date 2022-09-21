I was interested to hear, early yesterday morning, a loudspeaker announcement from a vehicle driving around our neighbourhood.
Unfortunately the announcement was made quickly, and only by piecing together were neighbours able to glean that there’ll be fogging in the area today.
For future notices, here’s a broadcasting technique that will be helpful both to the announcers and the audience. It is:
1. Say you’re going to say something;
2. Say it;
3. Say you have said it.
For example—
1. Good morning, residents, we’ll be spraying in the area tomorrow.
2. From 5 a.m. on Thursday, 22nd, the Insect Vector Division will be carrying out spraying in this neighbourhood.
3. That’s a fogging exercise tomorrow from 5 a.m.
You’ll be aware of this technique from broadcast and print news where you have a headline/highlight, story, then wrap up/credit.