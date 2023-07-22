The JCC is heartened to see the effort being made by all stakeholders in addressing the practical implementation of the procurement reform via the new legislation.

This augurs well for the country as we move toward more value for money, transparency, and accountability in public procurement.

We believe, however, that a lot more education and effort is required on the part of both the procuring entities and suppliers interested in providing goods and services to the Government bodies under the new legislation.

As it relates to the two recent Orders promulgated by the Ministry of Finance, the law as it stands under Section 36(1) requires that the procuring entities must publish the details of the contracts awarded.

The JCC can find no such information published by either the Judiciary or any other ministry or government agency related to contracts awarded for goods and services recently executed for providing jury services or for the Caricom event.

We therefore urge the contracting agencies to comply with the law and publish this information on their websites or any other electronic media. Failure to do so can result in a complaint being lodged under Section 36(2) of the act, which should trigger an investigation by the OPR.

The other issue that seems to be subject to misinformation is the need to register at the OPR Depository and thereafter prequalify. The OPR is not responsible for prequalification of registered suppliers.

This is the responsibility of the procuring entities. So any backlog here is currently coming from the procuring entity, and a contributing factor is the inability of the procuring entities to appoint procurement officers under Section 61(2) of the act.

This needs to be addressed immediately. The OPR has already arranged to allow delegates of the procurement officers to have access to the Depository to assist in the process.

Fazir Khan

president of the Joint Consultative Council for the Construction Industry

