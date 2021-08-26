I expected the debate in Parliament on Wednesday regarding the necessity for an extension of the state of emergency (SoE) to be contentious.
I, however, expected the Opposition United National Congress (UNC), this time around, to make an inspiring, patriotic contribution. More fool me? I was instead shocked to the core at the dawning realisation that the Opposition may be unaware of what necessitates patients being moved into an intensive care unit (ICU).
The honourable Leader of the Opposition, MP Kamla Persad-Bissessar, was at last publicly vaccinated against Covid-19. A most necessary decision, given the thousands of UNC supporters chronicling her every move.
The prevailing opinion of the Opposition appeared to favour a complete return to work of all business sectors. Why? How is the UNC Opposition unaware of the obvious danger of 100 per cent reopening of the economy?
Based on my knowledge of nursing, it is understood by both patients and relatives that being moved into any ICU happens when the patient’s health is severely weakened. The ICU staff have to work at saving the patient’s life, and all treatment is geared to achieving success. The UNC exhortations for perusal of physical records of why and how many ICU patients died in this Covid-19 pandemic is obscene.
Why the demand for a full enquiry and remarks about alleged criminal medical negligence? Why insult the severely overworked medical and support staff? Why promote livelihood before life?
Given the arrival of the horrendous Delta variant in T&T brought in by returning citizens and the reports of eight minors suffering severe infection with Covid-19, one would hope the UNC Opposition would appreciate the real fear of an escalation of infections.
The First World acknowledges that the unvaccinated pose a real threat to the vaccinated. It is patently obvious that until more citizens are vaccinated, further businesses that encourage dangerous congregating must remained closed. The SoE must remain in place until it can be ascertained if the current vaccination exercise is successful.
It is as obvious as a very large mole on a face that the Opposition is playing petty politics with established information regarding deaths escalating exponentially in both First and Third Worlds. Why did I expect the Opposition to be realistic? Like I said before, more fool me.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin