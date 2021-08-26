Kamla Persad-Bissessar

Kamla Persad-Bissessar

I expected the debate in Parliament on Wednesday regarding the necessity for an extension of the state of emergency (SoE) to be contentious.

I, however, expected the Opposition United National Congress (UNC), this time around, to make an inspiring, patriotic contribution. More fool me? I was instead shocked to the core at the dawning realisation that the Opposition may be unaware of what necessitates patients being moved into an intensive care unit (ICU).

The honourable Leader of the Opposition, MP Kamla Persad-­Bissessar, was at last publicly vaccinated against Covid-19. A most necessary decision, given the thousands of UNC supporters chronicling her every move.

The prevailing opinion of the Opposition appeared to favour a complete return to work of all business sectors. Why? How is the UNC Opposition unaware of the obvious danger of 100 per cent reopening of the economy?

Based on my knowledge of nursing, it is understood by both patients and relatives that being moved into any ICU happens when the patient’s health is severely weakened. The ICU staff have to work at saving the patient’s life, and all treatment is geared to achieving success. The UNC exhortations for perusal of physical records of why and how many ICU patients died in this Covid-19 pandemic is obscene.

Why the demand for a full enquiry and remarks about alleged criminal medical negligence? Why insult the severely overworked medical and support staff? Why promote livelihood before life?

Given the arrival of the horrendous Delta variant in T&T brought in by returning citizens and the reports of eight minors suffering severe infection with ­Covid-19, one would hope the UNC Opposition would appreciate the real fear of an escalation of infections.

The First World acknowled­ges that the unvaccinated pose a real threat to the vaccinated. It is patently obvious that until more citizens are vaccinated, further businesses that encou­rage dangerous congregating must remained closed. The SoE must remain in place until it can be ascertained if the current vaccination exercise is successful.

It is as obvious as a very large mole on a face that the Opposition is playing petty politics with established information regarding deaths escalating exponentially in both First and Third Worlds. Why did I expect the Opposition to be realistic? Like I said before, more fool me.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Crisis in Kabul

Crisis in Kabul

As a country that has sprouted home-grown Taliban subscribers and ISIS fighters who still walk among us, Trinidad and Tobago cannot afford to assume the role of spectator to the unfolding developments in Afghanistan as the Taliban returns to power.

Sensible to inoculate pupils

Sensible to inoculate pupils

Now that the government is allowing the Pfizer vaccine to anyone above the age of 12, the rational thing for parents and guardians is to have their children inoculated against Covid-19.

+2
Resilience legislation for buildings

Resilience legislation for buildings

The second devastating earthquake for Haiti in 11 years, the swarm of cyclonic clouds in the Caribbean at this time and continuing until early December, and even the earthquake felt in north-west Trinidad days ago, provide an opportunity to be reminded of the status of our natural hazard resilience. 

The uniform makes the man

The uniform makes the man

Perhaps I interpret ­information differently and that would explain my inability to recon­cile two competing issues at hand, relating to the matter of firearm licensing of private citizens in Trinidad and Tobago. 

The link between politics and crime

The link between politics and crime

A hundred and ten years ago, my grandparents on both sides grew up in Port of Spain in simply constructed, elegant homes without a hint of burglar-proofing anywhere.