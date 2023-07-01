So, the issue in the last couple days has been about several young boys from a local high school who were unable to participate in a graduation ceremony, along with their other schoolmates, because of their chosen hairstyles.
Based on my observations and from monitoring conversations and responses on social media, people seem to be more aligned with the school’s position than that of the students. That comes as no surprise to me, recognising that we are intellectually lazy. The debate can be summarised as the differences between breaking rules and adhering to rules.
For many, I daresay most people, there is really no debate here. Many will argue, like the Minister of Education, that rules are the backbone to a civil society and should be adhered to—no questions asked. After all, she added her two cents: we cannot just be driving on any side of the road we wish. Case closed!
All of us came into our respective societies and soon found ourselves facing a barrage of rules: a list of “dos and don’ts” in which we had no say-so. We learned them growing up in our respective families and households and simply adhered to them, with few questions asked. “Because I said so” was good enough. As we stepped into the larger world, we picked up some more rules—in school and church and from the other institutions which govern our daily behaviours.
Upon entering adolescence, however, youths begin to question some things, among them, the “rules”. Adolescence is a critical period where young people are seeking to navigate through that murky world of “what is and what ought to be”. It is a period where peer pressure is more important than what one’s parents and seniors would have advocated; where fitting in among one’s peers takes priority.
Teenage years have been described as many things. It is a period of social and emotional changes where they observe and absorb everything around them, including the double standards between what is being said and what is being practised by the adults in their lives. They recognise the rules which they are expected to adhere to are not enforced equitably. In their own ways, they challenge the rules, and just about everything else they were taught, as they seek to develop their own value system, their own identity, including their sexual identity, and their sense of independence.
In a contemporary, dynamic world where the rules of yesteryear no longer hold much value to young people, especially our young men who have been falling by the wayside, either as victims or assailants of crime, with an alarming high school dropout rate, banning young men who made it to graduation from participating in their graduation because of their chosen hairstyle is demoralising at best. It makes the rule-makers out to be reckless.
We have heard, time and again, “there are exceptions to every rule”. I understand all too well schools having their rules. But I also know that it was Douglas MacArthur who said, “Rules are mostly made to be broken and are too often for the lazy to hide behind.”
Rules are generally put in place for one reason: to make life easier, and to degree, predictable, for those who “rule” over others. When those rules become anachronistic, having outlived their usefulness, they should be revisited and abandoned.
Trinidad and Tobago has been unable to move forward as a society largely because of the dinosaurs in charge who hide behind “the rules”. This, despite their authority to change the rules. One cannot escape the fact that the school in reference is a “prestige” school rooted in theology, as most of the “prestige schools” are, having gained their ascendance through the Concordat of 1960.
Rules have a place in society. But like laws, they are not exempt from being challenged, either in the judicial courts on in the court of public opinion. The students are the “public” in those institutions, those most affected. In an earlier era, schools insisted that students sit, cross their arms and their fingers on our lips—no talking. That rule was simply to make the teachers’ life easy.
Consequently, many of us grew up with a fear of speaking in public. It is my observation that no one in the system represents the clients, the students and their concerns. TTUTA (Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association) merely represents the teachers. And the students, la raison d’être, are ignored.
I recall a documentary Good Hair done by Chris Rock several years ago. He ended by saying this about his daughter: “What’s on her head is not as important as what’s inside her head.”
Rudy Chato Paul Sr