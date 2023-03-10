More missteps, blunders and theatrics

The recent announcement that came from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to abandon the prosecution of former prime minister Basdeo Panday; his wife, Oma; businessman Ishwar Galbaransingh; and former government minister Carlos John has added to the pile of failures of the State to hold persons accountable for alleged wrongdoing.
This is yet another case of alleged criminality amounting to nothing more than dust in the wind. The DPP’s announcement speaks to a bigger issue that has been brewing for some time, that is, Trinidad and Tobago morphing into a free-for-all state that is solely beneficial to political and economic elites.
By a free-for-all state, I mean a system that grants the ability to engage in any activity, whether legal or illegal, without experiencing real consequences, accountability or culpability of said actions.
Between 2010 and 2015, it was perfectly acceptable to adopt a pessimistic outlook on the overall State’s ability and desire to address malfeasance in a serious manner. However, in 2015, PM Dr Keith Rowley brought a sense of hope to those who stood for fairness and justice by promising to utilise every State infrastructure to tackle all forms of corruption, especially during a period where malfeasance was endemic and firmly entrenched within every facet of Trinbagonian society.
Fast forward to 2023, there is merely a progressive stride that hints to issues surrounding corruption being contended in a tangible manner. Instead, what we witness is a significant amount of legal and political missteps and blunders fuelled by theatrics, which all amount to hot air, useless paperwork and political pappyshowism. Furthermore, these blunders are at the very expense of much-needed taxpayers’ dollars, as well as the hope and mental stability of the population.
It should be noted that the State continues to create and fund agencies or initiatives to foster transparency and anti-corrupt practices within Trinidad and Tobago. However, these agencies continue to face significant challenges in fulfilling their mandates. Over the past 20 years, The Integrity Commission has illustrated a keen desire to tackle corruption. However, the commission continues to be contested by budgetary challenges, manpower shortages and bureaucratic complications.
The recent inability of the State to truly prosecute Basdeo Panday, his wife, John, Galbaransingh and many others for allegedly engaging in misbehaviour in public office exemplifies the State’s failure to truly contend with corruption. Many other public officials who have allegedly engaged in similar actions continue to walk free, only baring the burden of perceived corruption. It is no wonder why populist rhetoric is gaining significant momentum these days as those we entrust to protect our treasury and facilitate justice continue to put self before service.
The Transparency Institute, which is a reputable organisation that is responsible for assigning scores to countries based on the level of transparency, has given Trinidad and Tobago a Corruption Perception Index score of 42/100, ranking 77th out of 180 countries. While these statistics are an improvement from 35/100 in 2016, the country’s score is still under the average score for the Americas of 43/100.
Additionally, Trinidad and Tobago scored lower than many Caricom partners such as Barbados, the Bahamas, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, Grenada and Jamaica, demonstrating our failure to effectively exterminate corruption. Furthermore, the socio-political realities continue to illustrate that as a nation, we remain stuck in a culture of corruption and perversion.
Does the adage “the wheels of justice turn slowly but they are fine” have any application to the justice systems of Trinidad and Tobago? It leaves one to presume that the path to justice is a perfect mimicry of the deplorable roadways that survey the nation. From an onlooker’s perspective, it is much preferred to remain oblivious, pertaining to alleged wrongdoing, than to witness alleged perpetrators walk free without culpability and accountability.
It is extremely frightening that it is not hyperbolic to say that corruption continues to cost the treasury billions of dollars. It robs the present and future generations of much-needed opportunities. If it is our desire for Trinidad and Tobago to not take on the future as a free-for-all state, it would be prudent of the powers that be to adopt and exercise the will and fortitude to weed out the corrupt practices that plague our society.
Darion Phillips
Tobago