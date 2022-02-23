Every day we are made aware of the woes of the water situation along with pictures of leaks, potholes caused by these leaks, and the incomplete repairs to the roads. No area is exempt from this malaise. WASA keeps making reference to the ageing pipeline network, and the loss of water through these leaking pipes.
The Western Main Road continues to be plagued with leaks, and most times these leaks reappear a couple of weeks after so-called repairs. If my memory serves me correctly, about 15 years ago a Spanish company was awarded the contract to replace the water lines below the road, from Macqueripe to Glencoe, yet these pipes are leaking and it is blamed on the age of the pipes. Ductile iron pipes are designed to last a lot longer than 20 or 30 years, so obviously this is not the problem. What is the problem? Why do the pipes continue to leak at the same points that were repaired? Is it faulty connections? Poor workmanship? Are the repairs being done in such a manner that the contractor has to do the repairs again?
Since WASA does not do all the repairs itself, how many third-party contractors does it have? Is this system the most efficient and cost-effective? Come on, WASA, we keep hearing the same thing over and over, and every new minister finds some problems at WASA, but nothing is done.
No one is held accountable; and even if they were, no disciplinary action is taken, so we, the paying customers, have to continue to accept this poor service.