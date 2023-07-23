More options for nationals living abroad

I cannot obtain a police Certificate of Character because I am not physically in the country to do so.
Throughout my adult life I have applied numerous times for a police Certificate of Character. This process each time involved: 1. completing the application; 2. attaching a passport-sized photo; and 3. attending in person to provide fingerprints.
At what point is there going to be a digital database of persons’ fingerprints and national identification information? Why is there no option for nationals living out of the country?
Why does the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) have to resort to taking my fingerprints every single time?
Ashley Johnson
Arouca