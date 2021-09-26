Please permit me space to ask the following questions related to Covid-19 policy, as no one I know has heard them addressed in any conclusive manner:

1. If it is imperative that children get vaccinated to ensure a safe return to physical schools, why is it that teachers are not being mandated to do so?

2. Employers in the entertainment industry are being made accountable for their employees being vaccinated, with severe consequences if they fail to do so. Why, then, is the Government, as the employer of public servants (and teachers), not accountable for ensuring its employees are vaccinated?

3. The Prime Minister said entertainment employers must ensure employees are vaccinated. However, the head of the Industrial Court said employers cannot force employees to get vaccinated, as that would be changing the terms of employment retroactively. What, then, does such an employer do if an employee refuses to get vaccinated?

4. Why hasn’t either (a) a wallet-sized Covid-19 vaccine card system and/or (b) a digital vaccine app been developed before mandating some businesses to check customers’ vaccination status?

5. Shouldn’t malls be required to be safe spaces, too (ie, checks at mall entrances)? Let’s assume, for example, a casino is located in a mall. This would mean an unvaccinated customer could walk through every store in the mall, unchecked—but the casino owners would be fined if they entered the casino. Is this sensible or equitable?

6. Why are T&T’s highest-traffic stores (eg, supermarkets, big box retail, etc) not also required to screen customers for vaccination status? These stores have a lot more people than the average bar, casino or other entertainment place.

7. Are all police officers mandated to be fully vaccinated? If not, then we have a situation where a business could be shut down for the presence of unvaccinated staff/customers by an unvaccinated police officer!

8. If Covid-19 deaths have a high correlation to obesity and co-morbidities, why has Government policy essentially discouraged a healthy lifestyle for so long earlier in the year (no walking outdoors, sports, sunshine), and not discouraged an unhealthy one (stating the ills of fast food and sugary drinks)?

J Fernandes

Arima

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Unsettling $120m settlement

Unsettling $120m settlement

Despite being far below the $808.4 million sought by A&V Oil and Gas Ltd, the decision by State-owned Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL) to settle its dispute with a payment of $120 million and a new ten-year production contract leaves an uncomfortable aftertaste of public doubt and distrust.

Together we can influence change

Trinidad and Tobago celebrated Republic Day with some disturbing news.

This October our diverse cosmopolitan and beautiful nation will now be segregated in “safe zones” being established by our State.

Do so eh like so, Dr Rowley

The Government’s latest position on the Covid-19 pandemic, as outlined by the Prime Minister last Thursday, has me perplexed for two reasons.

Covid facts and Covid stupidness

Covid facts and Covid stupidness

We are in the middle of a global pandemic. This is not a time for hearsay. We saw last year where New York, the global mecca, was brought to its knees, mobile morgues lined up on the street; trenches being dug by bulldozers, mass graves to bury the many anonymous people who died but whose bodies were not claimed.