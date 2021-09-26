Please permit me space to ask the following questions related to Covid-19 policy, as no one I know has heard them addressed in any conclusive manner:
1. If it is imperative that children get vaccinated to ensure a safe return to physical schools, why is it that teachers are not being mandated to do so?
2. Employers in the entertainment industry are being made accountable for their employees being vaccinated, with severe consequences if they fail to do so. Why, then, is the Government, as the employer of public servants (and teachers), not accountable for ensuring its employees are vaccinated?
3. The Prime Minister said entertainment employers must ensure employees are vaccinated. However, the head of the Industrial Court said employers cannot force employees to get vaccinated, as that would be changing the terms of employment retroactively. What, then, does such an employer do if an employee refuses to get vaccinated?
4. Why hasn’t either (a) a wallet-sized Covid-19 vaccine card system and/or (b) a digital vaccine app been developed before mandating some businesses to check customers’ vaccination status?
5. Shouldn’t malls be required to be safe spaces, too (ie, checks at mall entrances)? Let’s assume, for example, a casino is located in a mall. This would mean an unvaccinated customer could walk through every store in the mall, unchecked—but the casino owners would be fined if they entered the casino. Is this sensible or equitable?
6. Why are T&T’s highest-traffic stores (eg, supermarkets, big box retail, etc) not also required to screen customers for vaccination status? These stores have a lot more people than the average bar, casino or other entertainment place.
7. Are all police officers mandated to be fully vaccinated? If not, then we have a situation where a business could be shut down for the presence of unvaccinated staff/customers by an unvaccinated police officer!
8. If Covid-19 deaths have a high correlation to obesity and co-morbidities, why has Government policy essentially discouraged a healthy lifestyle for so long earlier in the year (no walking outdoors, sports, sunshine), and not discouraged an unhealthy one (stating the ills of fast food and sugary drinks)?
J Fernandes
Arima