My first response when I read the article on the ruling of the court in the matter of Brent Thomas and the TTPS, was one of total outrage mainly because of my knowledge of the distinguished gentleman and my own personal experience of the type of targeted unfairness and oppressive treatment that can occur within the police service.
I have known Mr Thomas for several years and one of the best ways I can describe him is as a gentleman with a big heart, because I witnessed how he took a group of everyday young men of low social status and insignificance and he dedicated his time, resources and expertise as a highly qualified shooting coach to groom them into highly competitive and proficient athletes. The most famous of them was Roger Daniel three-time Olympian and multiple national Sportsman of the Year and also his unofficial adopted son Marlon Moses, another young black man, who Mr Thomas took under his wing and nurtured into a very fine athlete.
So when I read of his incarceration and alleged impropriety, it left me baffled because of how highly I consider Mr Thomas and knowing or believing that such damning allegations ought to have been thoroughly scrutinised by the hierarchy of the police service to be doubly sure that there was sufficient cogent evidence to support these very serious allegations. I didn’t want to believe what I was hearing and that my extremely high impression of Mr Thomas may have been misdirected.
And now, to realise that this entire affair and the conduct of the police was held by the court to be unlawful and an erosion of Mr Thomas’s constitutional rights is shocking to say the least. Though elated to see he has been vindicated, I nevertheless have to ponder on what a travesty of justice and abuse of process and authority. Further if this can happen to such a person of status who fortunately can afford to protect his rights, what will or can happen to those who can’t. Very troubling indeed.
And what perplexed me even more were the police officers named in this matter, I have known them both, having worked with Ms Martin briefly at the Homicide Bureau and having interacted with Mr Birch for years playing football within our department. What has transpired appears to be “out of character” of how I perceived them both to be. I will be the first to acknowledge that there are officers in the police service who can easily be described as malicious or wicked and capable of such an alleged abuse, however these two officers have never caused me to so label them. It is only after reading more specific details of the court case and also having looked at the relevant sections of the Firearms Act, I am more inclined to believe that this was a case of a ‘legal’ hot potato that some individuals/offices avoided holding.
It appears that since certain informed entities in the police service weren’t or did not get involved in this matter, especially the recovery of Mr Thomas from another country, have raised more questions than answers. These entities that were not mentioned that ought to have been involved, from my understanding, are the Foreign Affairs ministry, the Immigration and Customs department and the Interpol section of the TTPS. The latter would normally play a major role in such sensitive exercises, so their apparent omission is very peculiar.
Hence this is why I will not yet change my perception of the police officers named as I strongly suspect that there is more to this that meets the eye. I also strongly believe that there are highly technical legal issues here that may have to be finally resolved at our highest judicial forum, the Privy Council. Such is my view of the complexity of this case.