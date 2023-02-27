I would like to appeal to the Diego Martin Corporation and the Ministry of Works concerning the Morne Coco Road between Petit Valley and Maraval and also the road to Maracas Beach. The Morne Coco Road has a lot of potholes that really need patching. It is dangerous for drivers trying to avoid going into those holes and at the same time trying to avoid oncoming vehicles. Between the Corporation and the Ministry, whoever is responsible, please have this road fixed.
The Road to Maracas Beach used to be a breathtaking drive with the beautiful greenery on the hills and in-between all the bush growing at the side of the road you can still get a fabulous view of the sea, but the road has become quite dangerous with lots of potholes, some big some small.
When driving on this road you have to be very careful with the precipice on one side and the many bends in the road which prevent you from seeing oncoming traffic that also might be trying to avoid the potholes. That is why the maintenance of this road is so important for the travelling public in order to avoid tragic accidents from happening.