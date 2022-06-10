Most important—the content of our hearts, minds, souls

Seventy-two years ago, the disintegrating corpse of Philbert Peyson, better known as “Bumper”, was found floating off the Trinidad Yacht Club.
At first, the employee who discovered Bumper floating thought it was the body of a white man, as several days’ immersion at sea had stripped off most of his skin, and a black person’s flesh is as white as that of a Caucasian.
Yes, folks, our skin and hair coverings conceal the same white flesh and red blood of every single one of us.
So, it is high time that we reject racism and all of its negative assumptions and beliefs going forward.
What is really important is the content of our hearts, minds and souls.
Gregory Wight
Maraval