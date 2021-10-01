One cannot begin to comprehend the reason/s for Her Excellency to have been even remotely “concerned” about paragraph 4 of the Order contained in Legal Notice 183 dated June 17, 2021, or the Order itself.
Madame President, that was your order! The Order boldly states it was “made by the President under Section 123(2) of the Constitution...”!
That puzzlement could only be possible if someone else made the Order and the President simply rubber-stamped it! But I doubt, because that would be a serious dereliction of duty.
Further, it is unbelievable that the President, an eminent attorney in her own right and a distinguish former jurist, could have read Legal Notice 183 of 2021, in isolation of Section 123 of the Constitution, especially since the very notice makes it clear that the Order was in accordance with Section 123(2) of the Constitution! Any first-year law student would have referred to the parent law.
One cannot understand why the President remained baffled at her own Order, and thought that Her Excellency was trapped “within the four walls” of paragraph 4, and could not find “any role or function, force or authority within some law...!”
The President, with respect, only had to look, not at the entire Constitution, but Section 123. The process set out therein could not be clearer.
The President will be well advised to quickly settle in Her Excellency’s mind the following:
1. Whether or not the current acting Commissioner of Police Mr McDonald Jacob’s appointment is constitutional and legal or null and void;
2. Whether or not the current procedure to appoint an acting CoP is impractical, and should changes should be recommended by Her Excellency;
3. Whether or not Legal Notice 103 of 2009 is still valid and, if so, whether or not the said Notice is inconsistent with Section 123 of the Constitution;
4. Whether or not a soldier or ex-soldier enlisted under the Defence Act is a law enforcement officer pursuant to the Police Service Act and the Constitution;
5. Should a soldier not be deemed a law enforcement officer, was Mr Griffith’s appointment in 2018 illegal in the first place, and can he or any such soldier be eligible to qualify as a candidate for the post of CoP pursuant to Legal Notice 219 of 2015?
One can only hope that these issues are satisfactorily resolved in a timely manner, lest more unnecessary and costly multi-million-dollar legal fees be paid by the hapless taxpayers for the incompetence and/or negligence of high-ranking public officials.
Dave Persad
attorney-at-law