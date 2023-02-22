The National Carnival Commission (NCC) had two years to prepare for Carnival 2023, so we were expecting new and exciting innovations since we were promised that Carnival 2023 would be the “Mother of All Carnivals”, according to NCC chairman Winston Peters, Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi and Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell.
So, let’s see what was new. The North Stand was rebuilt and Wi-Fi was put in the Savannah. Now, as most Carnival lovers know, the North Stand is used for two days—the Panorama Semifinals, “the Sunday party”; and the Panorama Finals—and after that, a black piece of cloth is spread across the front of the North Stand, as no one goes there again for any other shows.
This year saw some neon lights at the front of the North Stand. Kitchener, in fact, sang about the North Stand over 25 years ago when he said “three million to build and four million to take down”.
The rest of the shows saw a Grand Stand with a sprinkling of spectators, all because these shows are long and boring, with the same old recycled costumes. Gone, it would seem, are the days of “real mas” and the “wow” from the audience, clearly showing this is an aspect that needs attention.
Dimanche Gras, the premium show, is anything but premium, and was appropriately opened with Lord Kitchener’s classic of “The Carnival is Over”, with some changed lyrics. Dimanche Gras requires “very, very, very serious attention”.
Carnival Monday and Tuesday should be renamed “bottom in de road”, as it was the same bikinis, beads and feathered costumes. Those who played in red two years ago, probably played in green or blue this time and could join any band since all bands looked the same, with the exception of one or two.
The music also left much to be desired, with one or two tunes playing for the whole day, leaving one with the impression we only had two or three tunes to choose from for a Road March. So different from the days of eight and nine tunes in contention for Road March; and even those which did not make it are classics today.
If the Government and, by extension, the NCC are serious about putting on world-class shows, stop sponsoring all the shows no one attends. Spend money on extra security and transportation and, most importantly, international advertising to let the world know what we have, as the majority of people coming from abroad are locals coming to attend the private fetes with pre-purchased, in US dollars, all-inclusive tickets; and private fete promoters are more than self-sufficient to fund their events.
Planning must also begin months in advance. Get people like Minshall and MacFarlane involved, as both these gentlemen have proven themselves, internationally, on more than one occasion.
The tourism industry must also play an active role and not just have “rooms to rent”. The time has come for professional advisers to be truly involved in the preparation of events if the objective is to promote the country as a serious tourist attraction: at the end, let us the taxpayers see the expenditures and income so that we can judge for ourselves if it was money well spent.
Carnival 2023 was a golden opportunity for innovation and creativity to come to the fore, and the perfect chance to really show why we could claim the title “Mother of all Carnivals”, but instead we put on the same old, same old for the world to see nothing new.
So was Carnival 2023 the “Mother of all Carnivals” or a miscarriage?