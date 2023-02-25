A review of the recent Carnival provides the average citizen an opportunity to reflect on the hype which marketed Carnival 2023 the “Mother of All Carnivals”. Therefore, was Carnival 2023 actually all it was proclaimed, or was it “The Fairy Godmother of All Carnivals”—a myth?

Viewing the spectacle of Carnival on Tuesday from a vantage point on Ariapita Avenue, there was a sparse parade of bands, with few costumed characters and an overwhelming number of revellers in ordinary wear. On the other hand, a costumed band comprised persons clad in trousers and T-shirts.

What seemed to be evident was the increase in vulgarity displayed by female mas players, and an intensified level of music ably assisted by raucous voices.

Carnival 2023 had an influx of thongs worn by women of all the size categories ranging from small, medium, large, to voluptuous and even extra-extra large, and tucked between the butt-cheeks. It epitomised the cliche “bottom in the road” and begged the question to Madam Commissioner of Police: where does a costume end and indecent exposure begin?

Also, mention must be made about the exclusion of the pan, the national instrument, from many parade routes.

These pan players have practised and played their hearts out for months, for the prowess to be recognised only during the Panorama competitions.

Carnival Monday can be dubbed “Pan Day”, no pun intended, and costumed pannists and elders encouraged to engage in the Carnival celebrations.

There is need to purge the Carnival of the “Socadrome”, or restrict its existence to Carnival Tuesday only. Maybe this would contribute to a reduction of the now-exorbitant cost of Carnival costumes.

The 2023 celebrations were further marred by the insensitive and inaccurate announcement that the greatest bandleader and costume designer extraordinaire had passed, and a shadow and sombre faces emerged.

Trinidad and Tobago Carnival belongs to the people, and on the streets of Port of Spain and environs. Therefore, there is an urgent need for a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis to be conducted on Carnival 2023, which this year was also void of spectators.

Let us not bury our heads in the sand because if the present methodology is sustained T&T’s greatest show on earth would become Carnival.

Permit me to extend my sincere gratitude and compliments to the saving face of Carnival 2023—the sanitation workers of the Port of Spain City Corporation who toiled diligently and dedicated immeasurable service to ensure the streets of Port of Spain returned to a vision of cleanliness on Ash Wednesday.

As a patriot of T&T, there are great expectations for Carnival 2024. So, NCC, take heed.

Charmaine Smith

Belmont

