Reading Trevor Sudama, Ralph Maraj and Selwyn Cudjoe in the Sunday Express of April 12 was astounding.
Cudjoe continued to accuse the PNM Government of not doing for “black people”. He borrowed data from the USA to support his dubious argument that poverty and the circumstances of blacks in Trinidad and Tobago made us more vulnerable to Covid-19; and we were more likely to die as its victims.
This fallaciousness wholly disregards the proactive approach taken by the Government that generated enviable statistics. It disregards the differences in our collective hygienic practices in comparison to others, especially given the significant role that hygiene plays in the Covid fight.
Maraj and Sudama, two politically unstable and/or politically restive characters, attack the PNM. The former, for its “incompetence”, and the latter, as always, argued the perennial and stale position that the PNM was historically racist and discriminatory against citizens of Indian descent. Understand that Maraj’s “incompetence” talk is rooted in the European enslaver’s concocted theory that their captives were inherently inferior. It posits that “the PNM” and its base cannot successfully operate a village parlour, having no “head’’ for business, and therefore cannot administer a government. “They never had a plan!” he often spews.
That we have serviced the country, kept it afloat; avoided the IMF; kept 80,000 public sector workers employed; initiated and continued major national infrastructural projects; stole not one cent of your money is, according to him, proof of incompetence.
Summarised, their positions are that “the PNM” supports only the other races here; especially the pejoratively so-called “one per cent”. At the same time, Sudama argues that “the PNM” historically discriminated and discriminates against one of the races.
These positions fly in the face of the progress that all citizens, groups and businesses have made. They fly in the face of the record of this country since Independence.
There is nothing in our law or in our Constitution, nothing in our democratic system, nothing in our capitalist/free market economy, nothing in our education system, that prevents any individual, family or group from achieving their goal, diligently pursued.
No honest appraiser can deny that Mother Trinbago provided opportunities for every creed and race. In every facet of national existence. Whether in academics, the professions, sport and culture, business or religious expression.
But this is a land of ingratitude, short memories, noise, scandal and bacchanal; a land where that noise and bacchanal carry great social, economic and political value; where our largely free educational system put many in a position to speak and write massive drivel; where we sympathise with, support and make excuses for, backwardness, failure and even criminality; where the victim becomes the villain; where a coup-maker and corrupt thieves are celebrated and treated like heroes!
Here Sudama pontificates about racism, directs it at the PNM. He criticises Dr Williams’ and Dr Rowley’s speaking styles and personal characteristics. He comments on the latter’s unsuitability for office while apparently having no problem with either Basdeo Panday’s or Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s, even against her horrific prime ministerial record.
He repeats the big fat old “lie” about Dr Williams. For the “umpteenth” time, Dr Williams never said that “all Indians” in Trinidad and Tobago were a recalcitrant minority. He accuses the Prime Minister of “provoking racial animosity”. No, Mr Sudama. That is fastened onto the chests of those who called him an “Oreo”. Those who could not support the Caribbean Court of Justice because it did not have an Indian judge on its panel. Those who felt good about Trinbago only when Mr Panday became prime minister and Winston Dookeran’s signature appeared on our currency. Cudjoe would recently praise one such loud voice and liken it to that of Dr Martin Luther King.
Racism is indeed a nasty, ungodly and unlawful human failing which must be rejected. I am sad that this conversation is even necessary.
Dr Rowley only keeps it real. We of the PNM have a proud record of service to this country.
We are not afraid to confront all the issues affecting the potential of this beautiful space that is Trinbago.
Fitzgerald Hinds
Port of Spain