Today is Mother’s Day, and mothers all across the world will be celebrated, rightly so, on a day set aside to honour them.
In Trinidad and Tobago, families would gather around moms to show their appreciation and thankfulness for playing that important role in their lives. On the other hand, I am aware it can be a sad day for some for a variety of reasons, such as the absence of a wonderful lady.
My prayers are with you that God will grant you strength in this hour.
Our mothers must never be taken for granted, and I make reference to both biological and those who have been there for many in times of need, including family members and even children in the community.
Sometimes, as I look around and see the type of treatment some mothers receive in the twilight of their lives, even from loved ones, it brings tears to my eyes.
One of the things I have noticed over the years is that as I pass the prison in Port of Spain early in the morning, I can see women in their numbers waiting outside to visit someone there. Amongst them are mothers who are not giving up hope; and while the world may throw in the towel concerning a child, that mother would still believe her child can stand up and be recognised by society for his good deeds.
I recall a young man sharing his experiences with his mom and he confessed he owed it all to her for the person he is today. This young man said he was going down the wrong road in life, yet he was always welcomed by his mother.
What touched him the most as he lay on his bed at night was that he could hear her praying for him, consistently sobbing at times.
I want to encourage us all: if your mother is still alive, count this as a blessing and do your utmost to ensure she is comfortable, happy and well taken care of. Give her the honour that she truly deserves.
It is not good enough to say all types of nice things when she is no longer with us; but when she is still around, leave no stone unturned to truly show your love for her.
When I think of my dear Mother, certain things flash across my mind concerning her—for example, her caring nature, listening ear, jovial spirit; praying, ensuring there was a meal on the table, being very slow to judge, having good things to say about everyone, and willingness to share, just to name a few.
To all our mothers in Trinidad and Tobago and the world in general, words are too few to express our thanks to you, and we honour you for what you are doing.
You are there making this world a better place for all of us, and that balance you bring is greatly needed in our society.
My wish for all mothers and women in general is that God will give you the strength, wisdom and courage to stay in there, even when the odds are against you.
We love you always, mothers.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan