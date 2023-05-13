Today is Mother’s Day, and mothers all across the world will be celebrated, rightly so, on a day set aside to honour them.

In Trinidad and Tobago, families would gather around moms to show their appreciation and thankfulness for playing that important role in their lives. On the other hand, I am aware it can be a sad day for some for a variety of reasons, such as the absence of a wonderful lady.

My prayers are with you that God will grant you strength in this hour.

Our mothers must never be taken for granted, and I make reference to both biological and those who have been there for many in times of need, including family members and even children in the community.

Sometimes, as I look around and see the type of treatment some mothers receive in the twilight of their lives, even from loved ones, it brings tears to my eyes.

One of the things I have noticed over the years is that as I pass the prison in Port of Spain early in the morning, I can see women in their numbers waiting outside to visit someone there. Amongst them are mothers who are not giving up hope; and while the world may throw in the towel concerning a child, that mother would still believe her child can stand up and be recognised by society for his good deeds.

I recall a young man sharing his experiences with his mom and he confessed he owed it all to her for the person he is today. This young man said he was going down the wrong road in life, yet he was always welcomed by his mother.

What touched him the most as he lay on his bed at night was that he could hear her praying for him, consistently sobbing at times.

I want to encourage us all: if your mother is still alive, count this as a blessing and do your utmost to ensure she is comfortable, happy and well taken care of. Give her the honour that she truly deserves.

It is not good enough to say all types of nice things when she is no longer with us; but when she is still around, leave no stone unturned to truly show your love for her.

When I think of my dear Mother, certain things flash across my mind concerning her—for example, her caring nature, listening ear, jovial spirit; praying, ensuring there was a meal on the table, being very slow to judge, having good things to say about everyone, and willingness to share, just to name a few.

To all our mothers in Trinidad and Tobago and the world in general, words are too few to express our thanks to you, and we honour you for what you are doing.

You are there making this world a better place for all of us, and that balance you bring is greatly needed in our society.

My wish for all mothers and women in general is that God will give you the strength, wisdom and courage to stay in there, even when the odds are against you.

We love you always, mothers.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Understanding legitimacy

Understanding legitimacy

When a public official who has undoubted legal power exercises that power, a question of the legitimacy of the exercise of that power can arise. Legitimacy concerns the exercise of legal power in a manner that is appropriate and justifiable and does not otherwise disturb the public conscience.

Our governments love to exercise maximum leadership and, in the words of Mighty Sparrow, “let no damn dog bark”. However, we remain intelligent people grounded in common sense. We therefore have crises of legitimacy whenever the Government fails to convince us of the cleanliness of the acts or omissions that disturb the public conscience.

Not so fast, Mr AG

Not so fast, Mr AG

The Government is doing itself and the public a complete disservice by rushing to introduce far-reaching legislative changes without the benefit of thorough research, analysis and consultation.

An immediate example is the Trial by Judge Alone Bill, 2023, which attempts to disband jury trials for all capital and non-capital indictable matters except in cases where the accused asks to be tried by judge and jury. If passed into law, these persons who request jury trial will have a smaller panel of nine jurors instead of the current 12 .

Is what we go put

Is what we go put

While members of Parliament on both sides of the divide debated, argued and almost came to blows over a relatively minor issue—in this case, the supplementary appropriation bill—they could not see the herd of elephants in the House, not one in a room, set to stampede, demanding an equitable place on Earth.

Brian Lara’s call

Brian Lara’s call

Hurt by the murder of a childhood friend in the village where they grew up, Brian Lara, writing from India, says “it pains me to see what was once this most beautiful village, with cocoa and orange estates lining its outskirts, crumble under the burden of crime and relentless violence”.

Sorry seems to be the hardest word

Sorry seems to be the hardest word

More than half our population did not experience the ravages of the 1988 International Monetary Fund (IMF) intervention. This group likely does not pay attention to the news reports on the Article IV consultations. They do not know that the Public Services Association’s 1988 membership was savaged and subsidies were slashed. They may not be aware that year saw the introduction of a 15-per cent VAT even while there was the non-implementation of a six-per cent award granted by the Industrial Court.

Deterrence, then reform

There was a time when letters to the editor would have been basically about roads and drains, noisy neighbours and bad drivers, the odd cases of violence and murder, some current issues, inter alia, all being the offshoot of normal human interaction in our daily lives.