“A morning without God is like a mind with no thought—empty. Thank God for this (sic) blessings we call life. Good morning.” —Reid Cova
My venerable neighbour passed on Sunday. The quotation above was found, in his handwriting, after he died.
It was his final message to all.
It seems that he wrote it either on Saturday evening, or early Sunday morning.
He was family! For 28 years, we were blessed beyond measure, to live next door to him.
He was a beacon of light to my family and to many others in the community. He always looked out for us and vice versa.
Incredible as it may seem, never once did we have a disagreement of any kind. This is probably because I only played “Romey” with him, about five times. He was a true card “peyong”.
“Picong” was the order of the day and he knew how to both give and take.
He was born and raised in Rio Claro and had an encyclopaedic knowledge of plants, and the ability to concoct various brews for different types of ailments. Some he passed on. The majority are now lost with his demise. Many people were the beneficiaries of several of his brews.
He had a “green thumb” extraordinaire. This allowed him to grow a wide variety of plants to fruition. I remember once, budding a grape plant and then he took it, made a trellis and a couple years later, we were eating grapes.
He had a great sense of humour and there was always much laughter between our two homes.
As we reminisced on his life, one of his relatives showed me, the gorgeous purple and white flowers of his orchids, in full bloom. Were they sending us a message?
In a world with so much negativity, it is comforting to know that there are still places in T&T where people care and look out for one another.
If you live in such a community or street in Trinidad or Tobago, you are truly blessed.
His legacy is that life is not about the gathering of physical riches, but true riches are found in how we live and love our neighbours, as ourselves.
“When you find yourself in the position to help someone, be happy and feel blessed because God is answering that person’s prayer through you. Remember: Our purpose on earth is not to get lost in the dark but to be a light to others, so that they may find way through us.” —Alberto Casing
Thank you, Mr Cova, for sharing your life, your light, your talent and your love with us.