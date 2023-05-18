When the United States spoke of a senior Government official being identified in committing illegal acts, I remember well Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley saying it could be a member of the Opposition.

US Ambassador Candace Bond supported this and said when the US government mentions “senior government official”, this included members of the Opposition.

Now, when a very senior Government official, in the person of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-­Bissessar, writes to Barbados PM Mia Mottley, Rowley says T&T has one Government.

A citizen of this country was kidnapped, his rights suppressed and he was illegally handled. The crime was committed in Barbados by Barbadians, so why does Dr Rowley not get out of the way and let the Bajan PM handle this matter with the integrity such that he never displayed nor possessed.

If the shoe were on the other foot, I guarantee that the very honourable Mia Mottley would seek her citizen’s justice—but Rowley was never of that calibre.

Len Ragoobir

Charlieville

