I read an article in the Saturday Express headlined “Two-hour work day mindset a problem”, where Minister of Education Anthony Garcia referred to the perception of non-productivity of local government workers given to him by his constituents. The minister knows that he need not rely on his constituents to tell him that. As a former local government functionary, he knows and has experienced that first hand.
Recently the Prime Minister went on record as saying regarding public servants, “(many) produce absolutely nothing when the day comes” but “make the most noise when the pay is late”.
I must agree that the deficient work ethic applies to both the public service and local government. In the past, I have referred to the 14 regional corporations as 14 URP companies. The two-hour work behaviour is evident every day on our roads. CEPEP and URP workers can be seen supposedly cutting grass and cleaning at around eight in the morning but by the time the sun is fully risen, these workers seem to melt and disappear like ice. In the 80s, comedians have even referred to our highways being adorned with then DEWD statues.