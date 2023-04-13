Move to shut down gang activities

Yesterday’s news stories highlighted that the new Police Commissioner (CoP) is conducting a through and robust assessment of all applicants for firearm licences.
This begs the question: what was the status quo before? A less-than-thorough and robust assessment, perhaps. Or was it just simply pay to play as so many commentators and the Stanley John report strongly suggested.
Now, what I would like to hear more often from the CoP is that there will be a thorough and robust assessment of the movements of all gang members as we move swiftly to shut down all of their activities.
Also, why do we require a complement of nearly 8,000 police officers in a relatively small island with a population of 1.4 million citizens? That works out to one police officer for every 175 people.
Some of us may be interested to know that in Denmark, there is no need for a single police officer in towns of 25,000 people or less. I know this because I visited a town there called Skagen, which is on the Baltic Sea, where the nearest police presence is 35 minutes away and everything works fine there.
We would supposedly need 142 police officers in a town of 25,000 people here in Trinidad, plus hundreds of other private security guards.
Seems we urgently need to find out why we have become so criminally minded.
Gregory Wight
Maraval