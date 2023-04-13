Move to shut down gang activities

Yesterday’s news stories highlighted that the new Police Commis­sioner (CoP) is conduc­ting a through and robust assessment of all applicants for firearm licences.

This begs the question: what was the status quo before? A less-than-thorough and robust assessment, perhaps. Or was it just simply pay to play as so many commentators and the Stanley John report strongly suggested.

Now, what I would like to hear more often from the CoP is that there will be a thorough and robust assessment of the movements of all gang members as we move swiftly to shut down all of their activities.

Also, why do we require a complement of nearly 8,000 police officers in a relatively small island with a population of 1.4 million citizens? That works out to one police officer for every 175 people.

Some of us may be interested to know that in Denmark, there is no need for a single police officer in towns of 25,000 people or less. I know this because I visi­ted a town there called Skagen, which is on the Baltic Sea, where the nearest police presence is 35 minutes away and everything works fine there.

We would suppo­sed­ly need 142 police officers in a town of 25,000 people here in Trinidad, plus hundreds of other private security guards.

Seems we urgently need to find out why we have become so criminally minded.

Gregory Wight

Maraval

We are in a civil war

We are living in a state of civil war! There are more casualties, with murders, home invasions and brutalisation of the vulnerable and innocent than ever before.

The President and Independent senators

The status of the President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is misconceived and thus gravely misunderstood by the Executive (PM and Cabinet), the Judiciary, the entire Parliament and, I dare say, by the Office of the President. Thus, the role and responsibilities of the President are severely and illegally restricted and erroneously accepted by the entire country—especially the three branches of Government: Executive, Legislative and Judiciary.

Due caution on cashless society

The Government needs to promote discussion and engage the public more on initiatives that have major implications for the people and society of Trinidad and Tobago.

One example is the current push towards a cashless society in a world touted as one of “financial inclusion”. This initiative is being led by the Trinidad and Tobago International Financial Centre (TTIFC), which heads the Government’s digitalisation initiatives in the financial services sector, and Visa, one of the world’s biggest names in digital payments.

Catching speeders, but how many bandits?

The nerves of citizens are already frayed with the increasing number of home invasions, carjackings, shootings and gun violence.

Many citizens are now considering apply­ing for firearms and permission to have ga­ted communities, while others are forming neighbourhood watch teams, and even consi­dering migration.

Pensioners left out

This is the second time that old-age pensioners from East Trinidad have to do without their pension. Last month, pension payments instead of going to First Citizens bank went to RBC Bank. This has happened again this month.